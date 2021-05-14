Police Blotter: Motorcycle Wrecks And Rider Disappears; Man Takes Up Residence On Brainerd Walmart Shelf

Police responded to the scene of a vehicle crash at 1838 Skyline Dr. where a motorcycle struck a vehicle. Police located a red motorcycle in the roadway, but no people there. Police ran the registration and identified a man to whom the motorcycle was registered. Due to the owner or driver of the vehicle not being on scene, police towed the motorcycle. It was taken away by Mostellers Towing. Police checked the local hospitals for anyone with injuries that would indicate they were involved in an accident and were not able to locate anyone. No further police action was taken, as no person related to the crash was on scene.



A shoplifting was reported at Family Dollar, 4749 Highway 58. The store manager showed police video footage of a black female shoplifting from the store. The woman was observed standing in line at the checkout, and when the cashier looked away, the woman exited the store. She took personal shopping bags that contained items from the store.



Police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at Champions Tennis Club, 1096 Lupton Dr. Police did not find anyone in the vehicle. The anonymous complainant said the vehicle had been out there for at least two days. Police noted the truck to be lived in, as well as both door windows being smashed. The Ford 150 had no tag but did have a vin#. The vehicle was not stolen. Police put a tow sticker on the vehicle for now.



A theft was reported at Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 103 Patten Chapel Road. A woman told police that while she was away from her motel room on the night of the 30th, an unknown person entered her room and stole her property. She said she has no idea who did this.



A caller reported a suspicious vehicle at 1501 Taylor St. Police found a brown Jeep with no tag, unoccupied. The vehicle appeared to be ransacked and an unfamiliar vehicle in the area. Registration returned not stolen, belonging to a person in Hixson.



A man on Market Street called police to report a suspicious person. Police spoke on scene with the caller, who said a black male in a dark jacket was being disorderly and yelling at people in the area. The man said police had been called about this man prior to his call. The man was no longer in the area while police were on scene, and the caller said the man walked off before police arrival. When police left the area, the caller called back and said the man was back in the area. When police arrived back to the area the caller was not in the area, neither was the man.



A man at an apartment on Mountain Creek Road told police he observed two young slim-built white males about 5'10" going through his 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback. He said the two took off on foot when he confronted them. He said both were carrying heavy backpacks and were in all dark clothing. He told police that he did not know what was taken from his vehicle, but he would do an inventory check later on. A BOLO was issued for the two suspects, but nothing was located. Prosecution is pending further suspect information.



While on patrol on Hamilton Avenue, police observed an open door to the lower level of a house. An officer got out and did a perimeter assessment and the house appeared to be under renovation and unoccupied. The officer had dispatch attempt to locate a responsible or record owner of the property to no avail. After backup arrived, officers cleared the house and found no suspicious people inside. No evidence of forced entry or vandalism was observed either. Due to the frequency of suspicious activity in the area and numerous amounts of contracting tools and materials within the house, the officer felt it prudent to document the incident.



A caller reported keys being left in an ATM at 5401 Brainerd Road. Police found the service panel of the Bank of America ATM open with a set of keys in the lock. An attempt was made to contact a representative with no answer. The keys were entered into Property. A receipt was left inside the service panel.



An alarm went off at a residence on Holly Street. Police found the back door to be slightly ajar. It appeared the door had been forced open, but no entry was made due to a heavy unknown object behind the door. It is unclear if the damage to the door was old or new. Police were unable to get hold of the responsible party. The door was secured.



Police responded to a disorder on Market Street. A woman said that she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend. She said the boyfriend got upset, took the key to the vehicle and ran towards Broad Street. The vehicle was in the roadway causing a hazard. Police had the woman call the boyfriend on the phone. He was refusing to come back. He said that he threw the keys into a field close to the car's location. Police then spoke to him on the phone. He gave the exact location where he threw the keys. The woman was able to recover her keys. She did not want to press charges.



An aggressive dog was reported at Hidden Acres Apartments on Hixson Pike. The report stated the suspect canine attacked another dog. A girl told police that her dog was attacked and injured by a dog that lives in another apartment. A woman who said she was the girl's caretaker witnessed the attack. McKamey was contacted and responded to the scene. The owner of the suspect canine refused to answer the door for police or McKamey. McKamey will continue the investigation.



While on patrol at Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road, an officer was flagged down by a woman who said that on Wednesday she lost her phone. She said she believed it was stolen, but does not recall seeing anyone take the phone, nor does she recall setting her purse down for someone to have gotten into her purse. She said the phone was last "pinged" on Suck Creek Road, which is approximately 1-2 miles from the last known location at Walmart. The woman said that when searching for her phone in the area of the "ping," she located a phone she said was not her phone that was heavily damaged and not working. There is no video evidence of an offense having occurred. The officer will follow up with Loss Prevention at Walmart.



The manager at the Quality Inn, 7013 Shallowford Road, told police that there was a black male with long braids sitting on the stairs in the stairwell and he had been there drinking for awhile. He said the man was highly intoxicated. Police spoke with the man sitting on the stairs and identified him. He was heavily intoxicated to the point of being unable to understand his words. The man was given a ride to his home by police without incident. Management at the Quality Inn asked that he be trespassed from the property.



A woman at a residence on Wheeler Avenue told police she was there cleaning the house out, as permitted by the court following the death of her father who had lived there. She said her niece had shown up multiple times that day yelling and arguing, accusing the aunt of trying to find money in the house. The niece was not on scene when police arrived. The aunt just wanted this documented and wants the niece to not cause disorders. The woman was told to call police if the niece showed back up at the house.



A shoplifting at Bargain Hunt, 5230 Highway 153. Police were shown footage of two white males stuffing their clothes with trading cards and running out the front door without paying. The estimated value of the cards is $300. One of the men was thin and around 6'5." Attempts will be made to identify the suspects.



Police responded to a parking complaint at The Venue Chattanooga, 4119 Cummings Hwy. Police observed about 20 vehicles parked on both sides of the roadway. The officer could not get his vehicle through, so homeowners could not get their vehicle through either. Police called the owner of the venue. She said that it is an ongoing issue and she tried to get people to move their vehicles, but they would not listen. She said she is having issues with the residents on the road. The officer patrolled around the area and there was no other place anyone could park. The officer explained that he did not have the time to tow 20 vehicles. The woman did not wish to make a report. But because this is an ongoing issue, this report was made.

An employee at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., asked police for assistance removing a homeless man who was sleeping on a merchandise shelf. Police spoke with the man, identified him and asked him to leave, to which he complied. He was banned by Walmart as well.