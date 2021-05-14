 Friday, May 14, 2021 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


State Supreme Court Issues Order Further Lifting COVID-Related Restrictions On Court Proceedings

Friday, May 14, 2021
The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday issued an Order that will continue to ease the current restrictions on in-person proceedings. Friday’s order reduces the required space between people in the courtroom from six to three feet; lifts any courtroom capacity limits still in effect; and lifts the facial coverings requirement. The order provides judicial districts and judges discretion to require courtroom capacity limits as health and safety conditions necessitate.
The order also still encourages facial coverings in compliance with CDC guidelines and allows any person to wear a facial covering.  Finally, the order encourages courts to continue to use alternative means to in-person hearings, including video and teleconferences.

“Statewide, the courts have done a tremendous job staying open under these trying circumstances for over a year and the Supreme Court commends their innovation, dedication, and perseverance in following our orders, CDC Guidelines, and state and county health directives,” said Chief Justice Jeff Bivins. “It is time to allow courts more flexibility in managing their caseloads and courtrooms while still being cognizant that the virus is still out there.”

This is the 10th order the court has issued related to the COVID-19 pandemic. From March 2020 to June 2020 and again from December 2020 to March 2021, many types of in-person proceedings were suspended and strict precautions were mandated for any permissible in-person proceedings. Courts turned to video and audio conferences, outdoor locations, staggered dockets, and other innovative ideas to keep cases moving and constitutional and other rights preserved. Overall, courts have held more than 18,692 video proceedings on Zoom licenses managed by the Administrative Office of the Courts. On March 15, the most recent suspension of non-jury in-person proceedings was lifted, and on March 31, the suspension of jury trials was lifted.

Read the order here.


May 14, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

May 14, 2021

State Supreme Court Issues Order Further Lifting COVID-Related Restrictions On Court Proceedings

May 14, 2021

Man, 24, Charged With Statutory Rape After Taking Girl, 16, Near CSAS For Sex


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday issued an Order that will continue to ease the current restrictions on in-person proceedings. Friday’s order reduces the required space between people in ... (click for more)

Police responded to a statutory rape call on Wednesday, and observed a black Honda backed into a parking spot near CSAS. One of the officers turned on the takedown spotlight and saw a male and ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-3, relating to specifically ... (click for more)

State Supreme Court Issues Order Further Lifting COVID-Related Restrictions On Court Proceedings

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday issued an Order that will continue to ease the current restrictions on in-person proceedings. Friday’s order reduces the required space between people in the courtroom from six to three feet; lifts any courtroom capacity limits still in effect; and lifts the facial coverings requirement. The order provides judicial districts and judges discretion ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Is The Price Of Democracy?

Most United States citizens consider ourselves fortunate to live in a modern, mature democracy. We appreciate the great freedoms and abundant material things our democracy affords us. But while we all know the old adage that freedom is not free, neither is democracy. Our system depends on citizens’ being in ultimate control of the government through a written constitution with checks ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: That’s ‘Nonya’ Business

In the Sunday editions of the Chattanooga Times Free Press the editors will often include a feature on “fake news,” or “News That’s Not” but I don’t suspect them to include themselves in the junk report this weekend. The Chattanooga newspaper once again stumbled Thursday when they had an embarrassing lead story on the front page. The headline read, “DA accused of marrying employee, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Devonnsha Maxwell Named To AFCA All-America Second Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell earned All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association today. The 6-2, 295-pound native of Valdosta, Ga., made the AFCA second team. Maxwell is a two-time first team All-Southern Conference selection who has been among the league leaders in sacks each of the last two seasons. ... (click for more)

UTC Women Add Montana Transfer Murphy To Basketball Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows announced the addition of transfer Karsen Murphy to the women’s basketball 2021-22 roster. Murphy, a transfer from the University of Montana, makes the move to the Scenic City from Billings, Mont., after one season with the Grizzlies. She appeared in 12 games as a rookie, making her collegiate debut against Utah ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors