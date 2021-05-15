14-Year-Old Boy Shot On Greenwood Road Friday Night

A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday night on Greenwood Road.

At approximately 9:46 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1600 block of Greenwood Road.

Upon arrival, officers located the boy suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim had been walking in the area when he heard gunshots and then realized he had been shot.