 Saturday, May 15, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


14-Year-Old Boy Shot On Greenwood Road Friday Night

Saturday, May 15, 2021

A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday night on Greenwood Road.

At approximately 9:46 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1600 block of Greenwood Road.
 
Upon arrival, officers located the boy suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim had been walking in the area when he heard gunshots and then realized he had been shot. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

May 15, 2021

14-Year-Old Boy Shot On Greenwood Road Friday Night

May 15, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 14, 2021

Soddy Daisy Man Charged With Rape Of A Child, Kidnapping


A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday night on Greenwood Road. At approximately 9:46 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1600 block of Greenwood Road. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR 4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

A Soddy Daisy man has been charged with rape of a child. Police said on Dec. 11, James Roy Stamey, 46, took a child from her home in Soddy Daisy and drove her to another residence. Police ... (click for more)



Breaking News

14-Year-Old Boy Shot On Greenwood Road Friday Night

A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday night on Greenwood Road. At approximately 9:46 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1600 block of Greenwood Road. Upon arrival, officers located the boy suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR 4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF --- ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD 635 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Is The Price Of Democracy? - And Response

Most United States citizens consider ourselves fortunate to live in a modern, mature democracy. We appreciate the great freedoms and abundant material things our democracy affords us. But while we all know the old adage that freedom is not free, neither is democracy. Our system depends on citizens’ being in ultimate control of the government through a written constitution with checks ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

OVERHEARD: Cracking an international market is a goal of most growing corporations. It shouldn't be that hard, yet even the big multi-nationals run into trouble because of language and cultural differences. Observe the following examples below: The name Coca-Cola in China was first rendered as Ke-kou-ke-la. Unfortunately, the Coke company did not discover until after thousands ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Devonnsha Maxwell Named To AFCA All-America Second Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell earned All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association today. The 6-2, 295-pound native of Valdosta, Ga., made the AFCA second team. Maxwell is a two-time first team All-Southern Conference selection who has been among the league leaders in sacks each of the last two seasons. ... (click for more)

UTC Women Add Montana Transfer Murphy To Basketball Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows announced the addition of transfer Karsen Murphy to the women’s basketball 2021-22 roster. Murphy, a transfer from the University of Montana, makes the move to the Scenic City from Billings, Mont., after one season with the Grizzlies. She appeared in 12 games as a rookie, making her collegiate debut against Utah ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors