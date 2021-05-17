Bradley County Inmate Collapses And Dies After Intake Monday Morning

A male inmate at the Bradley County Jail, brought in for a traffic incident, collapsed in the booking area following his initial intake. He was identified as Matthew Crisp. He was transported to Tennova Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 5 a.m.

At approximately 2 a.m., a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-75 in Bradley County. An attempt was made to stop the vehicle, followed by a pursuit after the vehicle refused to stop. The vehicle traveled into McMinn County and wrecked. The female driver and male passenger were both arrested and transported to the Bradley County Jail.

Sheriff Steve Lawson contacted District Attorney General Steve Crump’s office, requesting an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who arrived shortly after and began their work.

Crisp and will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine cause of death. Next of kin has been notified.