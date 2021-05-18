Police Blotter: Despite Woman's Fears, No One Is In Her Car Trunk; Car Thief Gets Golden Opportunity On McArthur Avenue

A woman on the right shoulder of Riverside Drive near the Boathouse restaurant was standing near the road outside of her vehicle and an officer stopped to check on her. The woman said her car was making weird sounds and she thought someone was in her trunk. Police checked the trunk and no one was in there. The woman said her vehicle was making a lot of sounds and she did not feel safe driving it. The officer gave the woman a ride to her sister's house on Wilson Street and she decided to leave her vehicle at the Boathouse parking lot.

A purse was found at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Police checked the purse for I.D. and it was turned into property for safekeeping.



A man on East 46th St. told police he smelled marijuana coming from the apartment next door. Police did not smell any marijuana while on scene.

An officer on patrol on Hamill Road found a Georgia license plate from Gwinnett County. The officer checked the tag in NCIC and didn't find any owner or last registration information. The tag has been turned into CPD property.

Police were called to Tunnel Boulevard to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked in the alley. The silver Ford Fusion was confirmed stolen. The owner was alerted and the vehicle was towed by White's Auto for safekeeping.

A neighbor on North Germantown Road called police to say the house next door had been for sale and there was a lock on the door but someone had kicked it in. The neighbor thought that someone was squatting inside. An officer cleared the house and no one was staying there, however, the door had been kicked in and the lock didn't work. The owner lives out of town.

A man on Hixson Pike said the tag on his vehicle was stolen during the night.

A man on Amin Drive told police he had tools stolen. His company work truck was parked with a backpack with items in it in the back of the truck. The truck was locked but the back tailgate is able to be opened even if it's locked. A man was seen driving up in a white SUV station wagon, getting out and grabbing the backpack from the back of the truck and then driving off.

An employee at Doctors RX Diet Program on Lee Highway said one of the business vehicles was stolen. He said the vehicle was there yesterday when he left around 5 p.m. and was gone when he returned to open the business in the morning. The vehicle was a white GMC Suburban with the stickers of the business all over it. No suspect information is known at this time and there are no cameras in the area.

A cellphone was found on Amnicola Highway and turned into police.

Police said someone had spray painted the outside wall of CBR Auto Care on Broad Street. The spray paint read "we happy few".

Police saw a man on Broad Street attempting to open a car with a clothes hanger. The man told police the car belonged to his girlfriend, and police confirmed that after running the tag on the car. The man said they had locked the keys in the car as they were going inside the store. The man said the woman got a ride to Ruby Falls where she works. The officer tried to call the woman but she did not answer. The keys were seen in the switch of the vehicle. The man said he is homeless and stays in the area of Lookout Mountain.

Police received a call about some people who were nervous about a group of people at the bus station at Airport Road. Police arrived and didn't find any suspicious people. The officer spoke with a Greyhound employee who said he hadn't noticed anything out of the ordinary.

An anonymous caller from Dee Drive said a man with red shorts and a red shirt, that was known to break into houses, was walking behind their home. Police made contact with a man matching the description. He said he lives on Dee Drive and he was verified through NCIC and was clear.

A woman on Shallowford Road told police her brother and her brother's girlfriend were at her apartment and she didn't want them there. They left before police arrived. Hotel staff was requesting both parties be trespassed from the property. The officer searched the area but was unable to locate either of the people.

A man came to Chattanooga to visit Bud's Sport Bar. He had hitchhiked all the way to the bar where his friend is the DJ. The DJ was not able to take the man home and police had to give the man a ride to the Bradley County line. Bradley County police transported the man home the rest of the way. There was no further police action taken.

A man on Central Avenue reported his vehicle registration stolen. He said the tag had been stolen sometime overnight.

Police were called to 3956 Brainerd Road where the clerk told them a woman had shoplifted several items. The woman selected multiple items then went to the cashier to pay. The cashier began scanning items and placing them into a bag. The woman asked the cashier to get an item off a shelf away from the cash register. When the cashier walked away from the cash register the woman took the items in the bag and walked out the front door. The clerk showed police the video of the incident. Police sent photos of the suspect for identification.

An employee at Enterprise on Hixson Pike told police they found a firearm in one of their rented vehicles. Police met with the renter and verified the firearm was not stolen and allowed the man to take possession of his property.

Two trucks on Highway 58 had their back windows shattered. The first truck had both the driver and passenger rear windows busted out. A canvas tool bag taken had various hammers and chisels inside ($200). The second truck had the passenger rear window shattered. Thieves took a Thermo Scientific Niton XRF Analyzer from the vehicle ($25,000.) The building did not have any cameras.

They provided a serial number for the analyzer.

A man on North Avenue said his daughter had left his vehicle parked there overnight. Around 2 a.m. he said she heard a noise outside but didn’t see anything around when she went out to check. She then discovered some damage on the vehicle later that morning when she went back out to the vehicle. The passenger side mirror had been knocked off. There is no proof of how the damage was done at this time or if it was intentional or accidental. He said there was an estimate done for $2,025 and the vehicle is actually registered to his partner.

An ATM machine was reported to have been tampered with or "pried open" at First Horizon Bank on Cherokee Boulevard. An officer saw the bottom latch appeared to have not been closed all the way, versus "pried open". The lock in the middle of the door appeared to have been locked. Neither latch knob can be turned as a result. The door was not able to be secured at the bottom.

A man on North Holtzclaw Avenue said he lost his wallet and was not sure exactly where. He said it was sometime earlier in the day and possibly at a gas station, but not sure.

A woman on McArthur Avenue said her vehicle had been stolen. She said the keys were in the vehicle and it had been running.