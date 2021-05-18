 Tuesday, May 18, 2021 75.0°F   overcast   Overcast

CBL Says 1st Quarter Sales Up Significantly; Top Brass Get Bonuses

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

CBL & Associates officials said sales were strong in the first quarter, and top officials will be getting bonuses.

They include $953,000 for CEO Stephen Lebovitz, $414,000 for board executive Charles Lebovitz, $313,000 each for president Michael Lebovitz and chief financial officer Farzana Khaleel and $201,000 for chief legal officer Jeffery Curry.

The bonuses were approved by the company's board compensation committee.

Stephen Lebovitz said, “The strong rebound in the economy is benefiting our properties, with first quarter sales across the CBL portfolio gaining significantly over sales for the first quarter 2019.

Customer traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels and spending levels were certainly helped by stimulus checks and tax refunds. Leasing activity is picking up as sales and traffic levels improve. Rent collections have increased to 89 percent of gross rents and accounts receivable are decreasing as well.

“We will celebrate two major non-retail openings in our portfolio this quarter with the HCA medical office building opening at Pearland Town Center in Houston and a 135-room Aloft hotel opening at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga. Similarly, we have a deep opportunity set across our portfolio to create value and density at our existing centers by redeveloping former anchor buildings and utilizing parking lots and unimproved land. This quarter we will start construction on the redevelopment of a former department store parcel at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, ND where we will add restaurants and service uses on pads, driving additional traffic and creating value to our portfolio.

“We are also making major progress on our in-court restructuring, filing the Amended Plan and related disclosure statement in mid-April. Through this plan, we will not only provide our company with a more flexible balance sheet and improved cash flow, but importantly it offers all stakeholders, including both common and preferred shareholders, a favorable recovery. The court process has not slowed down the rebound in our business, and we are working diligently towards our planned emergence later this year. We are excited for the fresh start this will mark and for CBL’s bright future.”

Despite the sales increases, the net loss attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31 was $26.8 million, or a loss of $0.14 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $133.9 million, or a loss of $0.75 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Officials said, "Net loss for the first quarter 2021 was impacted by the deconsolidation of Park Plaza and Asheville Mall, which resulted in a $55.1 million gain on deconsolidation. Net loss for the first quarter 2021 was also impacted by an aggregate $22.9 million in reorganization items and a $57.2 million loss on impairment of real estate to write down the carrying value of Old Hickory Mall, Stroud Mall and Eastland Mall to their estimated fair values. This compares to a $133.6 million loss on impairment of real estate included in net loss for the first quarter 2020."


The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response (3)

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many

Roy Exum: Why I Adore 'Country'

A long time ago, maybe 40 years or more, I would hit the road early Monday afternoon, drive hard to some town in Georgia and Alabama, and speak to the Quarterback Club in Athens, Gainesville, Muscle Shoals, or Decatur. It was easier than picking low-hanging fruit. Tell three good jokes, recite a poem, and share some inside SEC stuff and you were golden. They would pay a grand to

Lookouts' Hunter Greene Named Double-A Player Of The Week

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Hunter Greene has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (5/10 – 5/16). Over his two starts last week Greene was lights out, compiling two wins and striking out 17 batters in 11 innings. Greene's 17 strikeouts were tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span. In his start

UTC Student-Athletes Tie School Record With 14 Programs Posting 3.0 GPAs

Student-athletes at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga continue to impress with another strong semester in the classroom. Final grades have been tallied for the 2021 spring semester, and UTC finished the term with a 3.304 overall student-athlete grade-point-average. The Mocs tied a school record with 14 programs posting a 3.0 team GPA for the third semester in a row.


