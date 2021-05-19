Parkridge Medical Center Opening Free, Limited-Time Community Vaccine Clinic

Parkridge Medical Center has opened a free community vaccine clinic, offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to as many as 50 people per day through its Employee Health office. The clinic will be open for a limited time, from Wednesday through Tuesday, May 25. Its hours are Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Vaccines will be administered in the Employee Health office, located in suite 405 of the Diagnostic Building at 2205 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga, TN, 37404. The clinic is on the fourth floor.

Those wishing to receive the vaccine must:

· Be at least 18 years old

· Not have received another COVID vaccine

· Must not have received another vaccine for another illness (e.g., flu or pneumonia) within the past 14 days

· Schedule an appointment by calling the Employee Health office or via the link below

· Wear a mask into the facility and adhere to posted infectious disease prevention guidelines



To make an appointment, call the Employee Health office at Parkridge Medical Center at 423 493-1950 or sign up for a “Community Vaccines” appointment via this link.