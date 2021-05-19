 Thursday, May 20, 2021 Weather

Hazelwood Says Judge Collier Biased Against Him And Should Step Aside For 2nd Trial; 2nd Trial Said To Focus Much More On Haslam Family

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Former Pilot Flying J president Mark Hazelwood said Chattanooga Federal Judge Curtis Collier is biased against him and should not preside over his retrial.

Convictions against Hazelwood were overturned by two members of a three judge panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals based on Judge Collier allowing the jury to hear racist songs and banter during a Pilot sales party attended by Hazelwood. 

New attorneys for Hazelwood said the recordings were highly prejudicial to Hazelwood and tainted the jury against him. 

Hazelwood, in a 29-page memorandum, said, "I believe the Court has a personal bias and prejudice against me and in favor of the government, and that a reasonable and informed person (a) would conclude that the Court has such a bias and prejudice, and (b) might question the Court’s impartiality." 

Attorneys also said they believe the retrial in Chattanooga will focus much more on the Haslam family.

Jimmy Haslam, owner of the Cleveland Browns, is the longtime Pilot president. His name came up several times in the first trial concerning whether he had knowledge of a widespread fraud on commissions owed to trucking firms. However, he was not charged.

Defense attorneys said, "We note that, for various reasons, the retrial will focus much more on members of the Haslam family than in the original trial. Since remand, we have discovered connections between the Court and Governor Haslam: for example, on October 28, 2014, Governor Haslam was the keynote speaker at an Urban League of Greater Chattanooga’s “Opportunity Day” breakfast at which the Court was honored, and at which Governor Haslam and the Court were photographed together, and, on January 12, 2012, Governor Haslam and the Court attended a ceremony together, at which the Court administered the oath of office to Debra C. Poplin as Clerk of the District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, for whom Governor Haslam apparently served as a reference. We respectfully request that the Court consider whether any relationship or connection between the Court and Governor Haslam merits recusal."

Hazelwood is now represented by attorneys Jim Walden and Bradley Henry of New York City and Robert Cary of Washington, D.c.


May 19, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALTMAN, ASHLEY K 1102 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... (click for more)

A man dealing drugs out of a Chattanooga hotel is facing federal charges. Averoyan Sandridge, 32, is charged with possession of heroin for resale. Members of the Chattanooga Police Department's ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 ANDERSON, LESLIE ANNE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 05/19/2021 1 BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALTMAN, ASHLEY K 1102 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT --- BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN 6309 POTTS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

A man dealing drugs out of a Chattanooga hotel is facing federal charges. Averoyan Sandridge, 32, is charged with possession of heroin for resale. Members of the Chattanooga Police Department's Narcotics Unit and the ATF executed a search warrant on Room 122 of America's Best Inn at 7717 Lee Highway on March 17. The search warrant was based on multiple controlled buys of ... (click for more)

No Need To Mandate Or Require The Vaccine

I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From Welcome To Scorn

In the fall of 1968, a gaggle of high school basketball coaches had crowded into Jim Phifer’s house in Brainerd on a Saturday night, this just prior to the start of the season. They were swapping wonderful stories and among the uproarious laughter I found myself sitting on the sofa with Howard High coach Henry Bowles, We were drinking a few beers together – sure, I was underage ... (click for more)

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Hunter Greene Named Double-A Player Of The Week

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Hunter Greene has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (5/10 – 5/16). Over his two starts last week Greene was lights out, compiling two wins and striking out 17 batters in 11 innings. Greene’s 17 strikeouts were tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span. In his start ... (click for more)


