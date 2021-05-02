Georgia Has No New Coronavirus Deaths, 669 New Cases
Sunday, May 2, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there are no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,578.
There are 669 new cases, as that total reaches 881,498 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 61,672, which is an increase of 30 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,661 cases, up 4; 64 deaths; 252 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,237 cases, up 5; 63 deaths; 180 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,210 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,500 cases, up 2; 80 deaths; 287 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,825 cases, up 2; 229 deaths; 751 hospitalizations