Georgia Has 21 More COVID Deaths, 686 New Cases
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,869.
There are 686 new cases, as that total reaches 892,151 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 62,994, which is an increase of 117 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,779 cases, up 2; 64 deaths; 259 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,254 cases, up 3; 63 deaths; 184 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,234 cases, up 4; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,645 cases, up 7; 80 deaths; 294 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,937 cases, up 6; 231 deaths; 765 hospitalizations, up 5