TDOT Contractor To Repair Damaged Concrete Slabs On I-75 South Near Mile Marker 3 In Chattanooga

As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews must repair damaged concrete slabs at several sites on I-75 within the project limits. These repairs will take place over several weekends until the contractor completes them.

The section to be repaired this weekend is on I-75 South between East Brainerd Road near mile marker 3 and the I-75/I-24 interchange near mile marker 2. The repairs will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, and end by or before 6 a.m. on Monday. The two left lanes will be closed during the work. The two right lanes will remain open.

During this work, the contractor will remove damaged concrete slabs and re-pour them with new concrete, which will require several hours to develop enough strength to carry traffic. As soon as the concrete cures enough to pass strength tests, the contractor will reopen all lanes to traffic.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.