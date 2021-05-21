Police Blotter: Drinking Involved In Case Of 2 Women Sleeping On Moxy Patio; It Took At Least 2 People To Carry Off The Inflatable Trailer Slide With Palm Trees

Police received a call about an unconscious person at Moxy Hotel, 1220 King St. Police found two females sleeping in the patio area of the hotel. Police identified the women. Both were extremely intoxicated and required that EMS respond. Both women were checked out by EMS and EMS deemed that they did not need to be transported to the hospital. Police found out that both of the women had a room at the hotel and they were escorted back to their room without incident.



A woman told police her daughter's phone was stolen while in the Tennessee Aquarium. She said her daughter set the phone down inside the Ocean Journey side of the Aquarium. The daughter could not remember exactly where she set it down. The woman said she turned off the service to the phone. Officers attempted to locate the phone, but did not find it.



A woman called police from the Hamilton Place Mall's parking lot and said that she lost her wallet while she was walking from her car to her job at Dave & Busters. She said she looked everywhere around the parking lot, but could not find her wallet. She suspects the wallet was picked up and taken by two men who were sitting inside a Honda Accord that was parked a few spots down from her vehicle. She said that her ID and credit cards were inside her wallet. The woman had already canceled her cards, but needed a report to be able to get a new ID. She also said that there was about $10 inside the wallet.



A woman called police regarding a disorder with two guests at the Red Rood Inn Chattanooga-Lookout Mountain, 30 Birmingham Hwy. She said the argument started over her alleging that the two guests had hit her vehicle. There was no damage to either vehicle and the three were separated without further incident.



Police received several calls about a man walking across the Chickamauga Dam in the dark. Police made contact with the man, identified him and gave him a ride to the 5200 block of Highway 153.



A man was working security for M&M Industries at 1435 E 14th St. He called police and said that while he was walking the perimeter of the business, he heard what he believed to be a disorder between two people in the area of E. 14th Street and S. Holtzclaw Avenue. Police checked the area of where the disorder was to have taken place and made contact with a woman who was clearly in a security uniform working for the property that had just burned down in the 1200 block of E. 14th Street. The woman said she was just relieving a co-worker working at that location and they had been talking loudly and laughing. She said there were no other people out in the area when she and her co-worker were interacting. Police found no evidence of a disorder taking place in the area and believe the loud interaction between the woman and her co-worker is what caught the attention of the man.



Police were called about a vehicle blocking the entrance to Broad Street Tires & Auto Service, 2007 Broad St., with a pistol in the floor board of the front passenger seat. Police ran both the vehicle and the firearm through NCIC. Both the vehicle and firearm (black and purple Ruger LC9) came back not stolen. The vehicle's owner was identified and the owner of the business said that he had a car that was supposed to be dropped off by a woman of the same name. Police were able to get in touch with the owner of the vehicle. She said that she dropped her vehicle off to get it worked on and her firearm was supposed to be in the glove box of her car. Due to the woman not being able to prove the firearm belonged to her, police turned the firearm into Property and informed the woman of how to get the firearm back.



A bag of miscellaneous baby clothes was found in the 3200 block of Amnicola Highway. Police packaged the clothes and turned them into Property.



An abandoned vehicle was reported on Cleveland Pike. Officers observed a silver Honda Civic on the left side of the road, abandoned. Prior to the completion of the report, the owner arrived on scene. He told police he is homeless and was just washing up at the creek. It was suggested he relocate. He thanked the officers and left the area without incident.



Police responded to a disorder on Myrtle Street. A man told police he was working on a large job site and was upset that a dump truck had nearly hit him. He said the driver of dump truck told him to "move his d**n truck" before driving around it and coming close to hitting him. The man was not hit by the vehicle or injured in any way. Police then spoke with the dump truck driver. The driver said after waiting over 10 minutes for the man to move his truck, he went around, thinking he had enough room to fit. The driver said he never had any intention of hitting the man and was in a hurry due to having a truck load full of cooling asphalt. Police explained to both men the need to use caution when operating on a job site and they agreed to not have any more issues.



A woman on River Street told police that her vehicle was broken into around 10 p.m. while parked. She said her doors do not lock, so the person did not have to force entry. The thief stole a Samsung cell phone and a Glock 17 from inside the vehicle. The weapon was listed into NCIC. There is no suspect information.



A man on Amnicola Highway told police he found a wallet near the Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. Police identified the owner of the wallet by the ID inside. The wallet was taken to Property.



Police checked on a former abandoned auto at 701 Snow St. The officer found no signs of an attempt to move the vehicle and the department had not received any contact from the vehicle's owner. The vehicle was removed from the area by Cain’s Wrecker Service.



A property owner on Crestone Circle told police that a man showed up drunk and wouldn't leave. The owner said that the home was a sobriety home and the man couldn't be there drunk. The man agreed to go to a hotel for the night.



A disorder was reported at The Overlook Apartments, 1201 Boynton Dr. The caller said a woman was causing a disorder and cursing in the lobby. Police spoke with management who said the woman was intoxicated and got into a mutual argument with another woman. Police responded to the woman's apartment and spoke to her. Police asked the woman to stay inside, due to her intoxication level.



A man on Aim Way told police that $3,171 was stolen from his debit card. He said he suspected his girlfriend had taken the money. Police spoke with the girlfriend and she said she didn't have his card and did not steal the money. She told police that yesterday they had gone to the ATM and the money was in there and he had gotten $100 out and given her $60. She told police that his mind was not all there. There was no evidence to support his suspicions, so no warrants will be taken out.



A woman on Mooremont Terrace told police she was probably in the house for no more than 30 minutes and, when she came back out, her vehicle was gone. She said she left her purse that has all her personal information and credit cards in the vehicle. She said there was front end damage to the vehicle and black duct tape on the back window shield. She said earlier she did see a bunch of kids riding in an SUV, but did not see who took her vehicle. It was entered into NCIC.



A man told police he was riding his bicycle along 1005 Mountain Creek Road when a Buick Rainier narrowly missed striking him. The man said he shouted (while simultaneously waving his hand) for the driver to "please operate his vehicle with due regard for the safety of bicyclists." He said the driver immediately pulled his vehicle over and "angrily exited." He said the driver began walking towards him "in an attempt to initiate a physical altercation." The man said he raised his cellphone and began recording the driver. He said the driver abruptly returned to his vehicle and fled the area in an unknown direction of travel. The man said he "desired for law enforcement to make contact with the driver and admonish him for engaging in criminally offensive behavior."



A man on Dixie Circle told police that someone damaged his passenger side mirror again. He said this also occurred back in February. The man said he noticed the damage around 7 p.m., but he had been out of town and had just arrived home.



A man on Crescent Circle called police to report suspicious activity. He told officers that there were people in his crawl space, drilling and knocking on the floor. Officers went to check the crawl space, but found that the crawl space was padlocked and had cinder blocks in front of it.



Police received a 9-1-1 call from a resident on E. 16th Street with a female screaming on the line. While checking the area, officers located an open gate and door at the address. Officers attempted to contact anyone who might be inside the building, but no one responded to any verbals. Officers then began clearing the building. While clearing the building, officers found multiple people sleeping inside. A man who identified himself as the responsible for the building said that everything was okay and that his mother was probably the one who called police. Officers then found his mother who was asleep and had no visual physical harm. The son said she had been drinking quite a bit and was the one who called police.



A man on Hunt Drive called police and said he would like another man to leave his property. Police responded and the man said that he would leave.



Police were called to an apartment on Citico Avenue. Management at the apartments said they had not seen the woman in a certain apartment for over a week and that, when they tried to make contact with her, no one came to door. They said they attempted to open the door, but after getting the deadbolt unlocked, they realized that the chain on the inside of the door was locked as well. That is when they called for police to come force entry and check on the woman. When police arrived on scene they unlocked the door for them and the officer was able to force entry through the door by kicking the door open. Once inside, police did not locate anyone. A neighbor spoke to the staff while police were on scene and said that the woman had left a few days ago to go live with a relative.

A theft was reported on W. 39th Street. A woman told police that her inflatable slide was stolen off her trailer the night before. The inflatable was described as a yellow, green and blue very large slide with a pool at the end, and decorated with palm trees. The inflatable is valued between $2,500 and $3,000. The woman did not have any suspect information, but she said it would have taken two people to move it.