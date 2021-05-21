 Friday, May 21, 2021 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hixson Home Heavily Damaged In 2-Alarm Blaze; 4 Adults, 2 Children Get Out Safely

Friday, May 21, 2021
A Hixson family managed to escape their burning home early Friday morning as Chattanooga firefighters rushed to tackle the second alarm blaze.

 

The call came out at 1:09 a.m. to a residence in the 800 block of Brynwood Drive as 911 received reports of heavy smoke.

 

When companies arrived on the scene, they found a fully involved basement fire and launched an aggressive offensive attack from the upstairs and downstairs.

It resulted in a quick knockdown and they saved the home from being a total loss.

 

A second alarm allowed for additional manpower to help fight the fire. Those in command of the response indicated that at least half of the structure sustained major damage.

 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. All of the residents got out of the home on their own and they were not injured. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist four adults and two children. 

 

Quint 16, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Engine 22, Quint 6, Quint 17, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 responded, along with CFD Investigations.


Police Blotter: Drinking Involved In Case Of 2 Women Sleeping On Moxy Patio; It Took At Least 2 People To Carry Off The Inflatable Trailer Slide With Palm Trees

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Beer License Revoked For The Night Owl Bar Where Multiple People Have Been Shot


Police received a call about an unconscious person at Moxy Hotel, 1220 King St. Police found two females sleeping in the patio area of the hotel. Police identified the women. Both were extremely ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER 5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)

Hearings for three violations in front of the Chattanooga Beer Board for the same business took place on Thursday, ending in the revocation of the beer license for J.T. McDaniel's Night Owl bar. ... (click for more)



Police received a call about an unconscious person at Moxy Hotel, 1220 King St. Police found two females sleeping in the patio area of the hotel. Police identified the women. Both were extremely intoxicated and required that EMS respond. Both women were checked out by EMS and EMS deemed that they did not need to be transported to the hospital. Police found out that both of the women

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER 5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU --- ANDERSON, KHALID JAMAAL 4322 ALYSHEBA DR FAIRBURN, 30213 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ---

No Need To Mandate Or Require The Vaccine - And Response

I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: To Idaho (With Comments)

The state of Oregon has allegedly gotten so bad that a big crowd host of citizenry is ready to change license plates. That’s nothing new; people are leaving the liberal ‘woke’ states like California and Illinois in record numbers, but this is far different; these disgruntled and, quite frankly, furious residents who have had enough of the “Democrat rule” are keeping their dirt – ... (click for more)

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lee Golfers Finish Eighth At NCAA National Championship

The No. 8 Lee men's golf team will continue its magical season after finishing eighth in the NCAA Division II National Championship Stroke Play Tournament. The Flames shot a 321 in round three for a 54-hole score of 939 to earn the eighth and final spot in the Match Play Tournament. Lee will square off with the University of Indy. The Greyhounds (894) won by 19 strokes over ... (click for more)


