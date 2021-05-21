Hixson Home Heavily Damaged In 2-Alarm Blaze; 4 Adults, 2 Children Get Out Safely

A Hixson family managed to escape their burning home early Friday morning as Chattanooga firefighters rushed to tackle the second alarm blaze.

The call came out at 1:09 a.m. to a residence in the 800 block of Brynwood Drive as 911 received reports of heavy smoke.

When companies arrived on the scene, they found a fully involved basement fire and launched an aggressive offensive attack from the upstairs and downstairs.

It resulted in a quick knockdown and they saved the home from being a total loss.

A second alarm allowed for additional manpower to help fight the fire. Those in command of the response indicated that at least half of the structure sustained major damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. All of the residents got out of the home on their own and they were not injured. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist four adults and two children.

Quint 16, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Engine 22, Quint 6, Quint 17, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 responded, along with CFD Investigations.