Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ADRIAN D

1725 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215712

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALLARD, KYLE J

15600 HIGHWAY 28 WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROWN, LARRY DWAYNE

UNKNOWN SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37327

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BROWN, RONNIE LEE

3406 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWNFIELD, STEVEN DERRICK

185 AZALEA AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CANTRELL, DENNIS WAYNE

7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 3 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

COYNE, ASHLEY M

1563 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CRAWLEY, TYLER JACKSON

874 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

ELLIOTT, PATRICK ALLEN

1168 GREENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ERWIN, ROBERT DOUGLAS

4101 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

HEADRICK, CODY LEE

191 STADIUM WAY COLHUTTA,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HELLEM, MATTHEW JAMES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062525

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOLLINS, JAMES

81 CONSEVATION RD SUFFIED, 06078

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HOLT, KENNETH H

3600 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ISAAC, TANESHA NICOLE

2219 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073619

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

JOHNSON, LARRRY DONNELL

9647 HOMEWOOD CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

---

LANE, CHRISTOPHER GLENN

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

MENDEZ, PASCUAL RUBEN DIEGO

1411 ST.

THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---MILLRANEY, SAMANTHA NICOLE3802 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOATS, ELIZABETH ANN10910 MEADOWVIEW RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOORE, KIMBERLY DEHAVILLAND3503 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED---MULLINIKS, TAYLOR RENEE220 HALBERTON DR FRANKLIN, 37069Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---NICHOLSON, JEREMICHAEL1207 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NORWOOD, MALIK ERAZ3522 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---ODUM, LAKISHA MICHELLE2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PEREZ, ELVIS MANUEL5170 GOLDPOINT RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY3021 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBERTHEFT OF PROPERTY---REED, HANNAH MARIA7657 N BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SCOTT, FRANK ERIC3503 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY9719 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373793430Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---SPEARS, AMBER NICOLE370 APT B CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---STARLING, KENNETH JAMES909 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALETHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A FELON---WAITE, AMY MICHELLE953 O GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---WALKER, JAQAULA JANAY1215 GLOVE STREET APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WERT, MICHAEL A2444 WOOD SORRELL LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WHITE, GEORGE JAVANTE6247 FAIRVIEW RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---WILSON, ALICIA NICOLE2011 LINDSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, MICHAEL EVAN4115 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)