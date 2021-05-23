 Sunday, May 23, 2021 79.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has No More Coronavirus Deaths And 321 New Cases

Sunday, May 23, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,930.

There are 321 new cases, as that total reaches 893,422 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 63,189, which is an increase of 18 from Saturday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,798 cases, up 5; 65 deaths; 261 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,252 cases; 64 deaths; 184 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,238 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,654 cases, up 2; 79 deaths; 292 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,938 cases, up 2; 229 deaths; 763 hospitalizations

Don't Pick My Heroes For Me

Don't go tryin' to pick my heroes for me They are people you might pass daily But rarely acknowledge or see They may not have ever worn uniforms Or adorned fancy medals But fought battles of a different kind They're survivors of injustices That would break the average mind Some trek across scorching hot desert sands during day.............. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Just Kick Him Hard’

There came a day, right around my seventeenth birthday, when my family superiors decided that I should transfer my brawn to my brain. I had made the innocent mistake at age 12 of asking Mother for a dollar so I could join my chums for a picture show at the old Martin Theatre and then a plate of burgers at the Krystal on 7th and Cherry. Instead, I was taken before my grandfather ... (click for more)

Ramos Scores Game Winner For Red Wolves

The Chattanooga Red Wolves soccer team celebrated their home opener on Saturday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF. Jason Ramos scored the game winner in stoppage time off a free kick. Angel Espana opened the scoring for the Red Wolves in the 20th minute. The crowd of 2000+ were treated to a back and forth game until Ethan Hardin scored in the 73rd minute to tie ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Trying To Catch Up On In-State Recruiting

A coach’s introductory press conference often sounds like a political stump speech. Many of the questions are broader in scope and the new head man or woman uses the forum to speak to his new constituency and rally them to a new way of thinking. Josh Heupel spoke directly to instate recruits during his introduction on Jan. 27. Tennessee’s new football coach said that he ... (click for more)


