Georgia Has No More Coronavirus Deaths And 321 New Cases
Sunday, May 23, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,930.
There are 321 new cases, as that total reaches 893,422 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 63,189, which is an increase of 18 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,798 cases, up 5; 65 deaths; 261 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,252 cases; 64 deaths; 184 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,238 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,654 cases, up 2; 79 deaths; 292 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,938 cases, up 2; 229 deaths; 763 hospitalizations