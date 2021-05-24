Georgia Has No More Coronavirus Deaths And 215 New Cases
Monday, May 24, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total remains at 17,930.
There are 215 new cases, as that total reaches 893,624 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 63,224, which is an increase of 35 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,803 cases, up 5; 65 deaths; 261 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,254 cases, up 2; 64 deaths; 184 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,239 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,658 cases, up 4; 79 deaths; 292 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,942 cases, up 4; 229 deaths; 766 hospitalizations, up 3