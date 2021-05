Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, BRANDON LEWIS

3406 TEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

AINSCOUGH, TINA MARIE

1830 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

BALDWIN, AUNDREA RENEE

4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

BATES, RODERICK QUATEL

1413 STRATTON PL #A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BERDUO, JOSE

3605 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

---

BORING, KYLE ANTHONY

2370 SANTA FE PIKE COLUMBIA, 38401

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

POSSESSION SCH II HEROIN

---

BRADY, MAGAN MICHELLE

2207 W SHEPHERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY

4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374152710

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BURNETTE, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS

4012 5TH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CARR, TAYLOR1875 NORTH PRAIRIE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---CHRISTIAN, SAMMIE NMN4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---DUNCAN, CORIN ELIZABETH22 PIERCE AVE DERRY, 03038Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GANN, RICHARD CHRISTIAN1707 LONGVIEW STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)---GONZALEZ, PEDRO GARCIA2303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045202Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---HARRIS, KIESHA LARANDA8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 30 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY )---HARRIS, MANDY KPO BOX 56 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 35780Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HOBBS, HEATHER LEE302 NORTH GATE DRIVE SUITE #332 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1---HOPKINS, MELIA NICOLE10324 BAKER BOYD DRIVE OOLTEWA, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUBBARD, QUARDARIUS DEWAYNE4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTASSAULTASSAULT---HUGHES, JAMILLE STEFAN714 CARUTHERS RD, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUGHEY, CORNELIUS LEBRON2512 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---KRETZ, JOHNATHON G1312 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIO PROB ( DUI )---LAWRENCE, RYAN ALEXANDER5502 POST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091911Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---MARTIN, GERALD NMN1103 N ORCHARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUSE OF STOLEN PLATES---MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN4218 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)---MCFARLAND, QUINODA ANTONIA1410 N MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---MERRICKS, JEREMY SCOTT1105 DUPONT PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37397Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENTFAILURE TO RENDER AIDDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDRECKLESS DRIVINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MILLSAP, MARQUICE RODSHOD2810 EAST 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MOSES, TREVON C4724 TARPIN TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE WALKER---PARRIS, JENNIFER NICOLE2841 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---RAINES, JONATHAN TYLER1920 CHESTNUT STREET APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH1185 MTN CREEK RDPT 1508 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBINSON, QUINTON8264 ELLIE PLAZA APT 30 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10---SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN3033 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH(SELL DE---SMITH-HUNTER, ANDRULE KASHIF3003 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374046340Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---STEPP, ERIC DEMON3204 REDDING RD APT 12 A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY