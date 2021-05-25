Cleveland Man Who Made Traffic Stop Is Charged With Impersonating Officer

A Cleveland man who made a traffic stop has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Cleveland Police Department officers responded on Monday at 11 p.m. to 1725 Greenwood Ave. on reports of an individual impersonating a police officer.

The suspect, identified as Jorell Brackett, was wearing a gun and a fake badge, and driving a white Ford Crown Vic with flashing lights in the front windshield, when he stopped the victim for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The victim gave Brackett his driver’s license and, when Brackett stepped back to his car, the victim called 9-1-1. Cleveland Police officers responded immediately and found Brackett in possession of a flashlight, a taser, two sets of handcuffs, a badge, and a lock picking kit. All items were seized, along with his vehicle and holsters for the taser and handcuffs.

Brackett was placed in custody, charged with criminal impersonation, and transported to the Bradley County Justice Center.

If you, or anyone you know, have been stopped by Jorell Brackett, please contact Detective Cory Fox, 423-559-3365, Cleveland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

The Cleveland Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit is comprised of officers who may be in plain clothes and drive unmarked vehicles. While these police officers may not look like uniformed officers, they possess department issued gear and identification that can be produced at any time.

Another way to verify the identification of an officer is to call 9-1-1 or the non-emergency number at 423-476-7511, to verify the legitimacy of the officer and/or traffic stop.