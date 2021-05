Hamilton County had 27 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,071. There have been no more deaths from the virus, as the total remains at 499 in the county. There are 34 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. Two more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,221, which is 98 percent, and there are 351 active cases.

Police Blotter: Speedway Employee Not Convinced Bill Is Real; Mom Wants Boyfriend To Stay, But 10-Year-Old Daughter Wants Him Gone

Temps On The Rise Across The South

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 27 New Cases

While at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., an officer was flagged down by an employee who said he believed a customer paid with a fake $100 bill and the customer was walking out the door. Police ... (click for more)

Temperatures have already been on the rise since late last week across much of the southeastern U.S. AccuWeather forecasters say it's just the beginning as much of this week will feature mid-summer ... (click for more)