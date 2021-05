Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRAHAM, FRANCISCO

1303 PRATER ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SEXUAL BATTERY

---

AKRIDGE, JERTERRIUS MARSHAWN

2628 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374041790

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

INTRANSIT TO KNOX COUNTY

---

ANDERSON, BRIAN RAYBURN

5406 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL

607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSSESSION OF ECSTASY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

ATKINS, GRACE

185 SIMS DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

SPEEDING

---

BARON, VERNON DOUGLAS

3520 ROLLING MEADOWS RD NW DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FEL.

MISAPPLICATION OF CONTRACT PAYMENTS---BUCKLES, LARRY BLAKE5924 PORTER DR HARRISON, 373419582Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---BUFORD, GERALD ANTHONY3417 TARLTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101239Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)---CHILTON, JOHN3301 PINEWOOD AVE, APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---CRAIGMILES, DARAMIE MONA751 4TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CUMMINGS, LARITA FONTAINE2419 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374064602Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DANIELS, DEQUON LADALE3524 GARNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374124011Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---DUNN, AMBER LYNN8040 GRONVIEW AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ELLISON, DEMETRIS LARENZO4614 BONNIE WAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF SERVICES---FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA2707 N Chamberlain Ave Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GILLIAM, JENNIFER ALLYSE1400 WILLIE LN OOLTEWAY, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY3904 MEMPHIS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---GRAY, DANIEL WEBSTER8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAMPTON, AMY NICHOLE9560 BRICHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY1522 E RIDGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE633 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054619Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HARPER, KENTHEARL1020 W 37TH ST C107 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HOLMES, LAWRENCE LARRY2406 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041604Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE---JETT, CHRISTY KAY46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS METH FOR RESALECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSS SCHEDULE VPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JONES, DEANGELO ANTIONE414 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---KELLEY, DANIEL LABRON7620 AUTIN DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KRONENBERG, CRAIG MICHEAL1216 E MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LAMAITRE, KYLE3301 PINEWOOD AVE, APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 374112623Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---LAND, JESSE LEE403 WAYNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---LANDRETH, JUANITA NICOLE418 HIDDENVALLEY DR APT 2E DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE1905 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064202Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCPHERSON, LOGAN5748 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)---MILLER, WILLIAM PAUL38 HILL CIRCLE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON2718 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073612Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PARRIS, QUINCY D548 COUNTY RD 667 ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---RANSOM, MICHAEL ALEXANDER84613 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS COCAINE RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAW POSS WEAPON)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)---RELANO, DAVID CHRISTIAN5700 ROPER ST APT 4 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RENO, JOHNNY HENRY5850 RAGNAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SAWYER, KENNETH ERIC LYDELL2412 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SCROGGS-MANN, JAMES CALVIN1907 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373434908Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON1815 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063058Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE6447 RIDGE LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE3810 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLERHOMELESS Chattanooga, 374051321Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TUCKER, MARKEDA NECHELL314 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILSON, ROY G7826 BACON MEADOW DR GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 80 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WOOD, JENNIFER ANN14124 OLD DAYTON PK SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WYATT, KYSHUNDRA SHYTAE2432 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE