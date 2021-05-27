Hagerty, Blackburn, Fleischmann Introduce Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act

Senators Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), along with Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN-03), have introduced the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act, which requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) to consult in advance with state and local officials of impacted jurisdictions regarding federally administered or funded migrant resettlement. It will also require the Administration to submit to Congress and governors a monthly, state-specific report regarding the resettlement, transportation, or relocation of illegal aliens.

“Tennesseans have a right to know if the federal government is resettling migrants in their communities,” said Senator Hagerty.

“President Biden’s border crisis has turned every town into a border town, and the resettlement of migrants is an effect of that crisis that impacts citizens on a local level, placing new strains on schools, hospitals, law enforcement, and other emergency services.”

“Over half a million illegal aliens have been apprehended since President Biden took office,” said Senator Blackburn. “In Tennessee, the Biden Administration was caught using a Chattanooga airport to secretly traffic migrant children into the interior of our country without the knowledge or involvement of state or local officials. We have no idea where else this is occurring and communities have a right to know what is happening in their backyard. President Biden’s failed immigration policies have turned every town into a border town.”

“Federal transparency with state and local officials is always important in our republic, but it’s particularly critical during the ongoing crisis on the border,” said Congressman Fleischmann. “I’m proud to join with Senators Hagerty and Blackburn to address this issue and require disclosure from the federal government.”

Last week, Senators Blackburn and Hagerty, and Rep. Fleischmann sent a letter to the HHS and DHS Secretaries requesting transparency after reports that the Biden Administration has been transporting illegal unaccompanied minors to Tennessee.

· According to recent news reports, at least four planes carrying unaccompanied alien migrants recently landed in Chattanooga before being transported for apparent resettlement, with no transparency provided to state and local officials.