Grant Helps Build New Splash Pad In East Ridge

The new splash pad being built at 1509 Tombras Ave. in East Ridge is being paid for with help from a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant. At the Thursday night city council meeting, Mayor Brian Williams was given the authority to accept the limitations that come with the LPRF grant and to make sure that it meets the use requirements for the grant.

The council also passed a resolution to allow the mayor and city manager to execute the revenue contract between the city and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation regarding the conversion of property in Camp Jordan.

This agreement is for improving the recreational facilities and tourism in the Border Region District in East Ridge. The process has been going on almost two years, said City Manger Chris Dorsey, who is waiting to hear from the environmentalists before it can be approved.

In September 2020 the council approved a resurfacing bid from Talley Construction. The project was delayed because the city wanted to avoid road cuts to newly paved streets. The original bid amount was $1,066,640. During the time of the delay, additional needed work was identified on North Mack Smith Road in the area where it intersects Spring Creek Road. The council amended the original contract to include paving, sidewalks and landscaping in that area and approved the additional cost of $314,957 for that work.

At the meeting, the council voted to join the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) which will give the city buying power. The co-op has already done the bidding which is approved by the state. The city will be able to purchase items for multiple and different departments at a discount, similar to the way state contracts are done.

An agreement was approved with Waypoint Solutions for services regarding Information Technology to revamp all elements of the city’s IT systems, such as for example fire walls and wireless access. East Ridge will also be able to make purchases from Waypoint, but will not be obligated to do so.

The Colonial Pipeline company requested an easement of a small piece of property in Camp Jordan for locating a piece of anti-corrosion equipment. The pipeline runs under Camp Jordan. The easement was approved which will benefit the city by moving the equipment off to the side rather than being in the middle of a field. Colonial Pipeline will pay East Ridge $1,000 for the easement and will make a $1,000 donation to the city’s parks.

A temporary special events beer permit was given to Randy Carpenter, owner of Family Concessions which operates concessions in the city and at Camp Jordan. This event will be on behalf of Clyde Masters productions for a benefit concert for firefighters. The concert will be a Jimmy Buffet tribute band at the amphitheater on June 5.

Mayor Williams announced that the annual ceremony in honor of Memorial Day will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at city hall. He also said that the East Ridge Library will hold “story time at the library” on Tuesday starting at 10:30 a.m. Registrations will be required.

A special proclamation from the Tennessee House of Representatives was made on behalf of Corporal Terry Prescott. Vice Mayor Esther Helton presented him with the honor from the state, for bravery and valor demonstrated when he was shot in the face twice after making a traffic stop last October. Mayor Williams honored the corporal on behalf of the city.

The first reading and public hearing for the 202`-2022 budget will take place at the June 10 council meeting.