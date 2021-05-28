 Friday, May 28, 2021 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Fire Destroys Stately Lookout Mountain Home Of Chris And Heather Devaney

Friday, May 28, 2021 - by Gail Perry
  • - photo by Gail Perry
  • - photo by Gail Perry
  • - photo by Gail Perry
  • - photo by Gail Perry
  • - photo by Gail Perry
  • - photo by Gail Perry
  • - photo by Gail Perry
  • - photo by Gail Perry
  • - photo by Gail Perry
  • - photo by Gail Perry
  • - photo by Gail Perry

One of Lookout Mountain’s grand old houses was destroyed by a fire Friday morning. The large stucco and stone home at 206 Morrison St. was built in 1930.

 

No one was injured in the blaze at the stately home owned by Chip and Heather Devaney. Chris Devaney is the former chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party. He headed the gubernatorial campaign for Bill Lee and also directed the effort by Dr.

Manny Sethi to be U.S. Senator.

 

The cause is speculated to be an electrical fire. The night before, a plug sparked, the lights went out and the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Fire Department responded to the call. The firefighters investigated and found no hot spots before leaving.

 

One family member and their dogs stayed at the house Thursday night and noticed smoke this morning. So did multiple neighbors who at first believed the haze in the air to be fog until they recognized the smell of smoke and heard sirens. Friday morning five fire departments responded to help extinguish the blaze.

 

In addition to the Lookout Mountain, Tn., joining the effort to put out the fire, were Lookout Mountain Ga., Chattanooga, West Brow and Walker County fire departments. And neighbors gathered, all ready  to help save what can be removed from the house when it can be entered and to support the family. There is expected to be a great deal of water damage on the first floor of the house.

 

Help from the Rossville, Ga. Fire Department arrived on the mountain Friday to be on standby in case they were needed while the town’s firefighters were occupied with the Morrison Street fire.


Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Transportation a. MR-2021-0038 South Broad, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 17 New Cases; Tennessee Has 13 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 17 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, bringing the total to 45,116. There have been no more deaths from the virus, as the total remains at 499 in the county. There are 35 patients hospitalized and 9 in Intensive Care Units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tennessee Redistricting: A Gerrymandering Threat

The Unity Group of Chattanooga is issuing this synopsis in order to inform the community on what is one of the most pivotal aspects of our electoral and voting processes, Redistricting. According to the Tennessee Comptroller, Redistricting “refers to the delineation of boundaries for political units, such as state legislative and county commission districts.” It is paramount that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bravo For Joan Carter!

It was with a full dose of delight on Wednesday when I learned a bereaved Joan Carter had agreed to serve in an interim role on the Tennessee Legislature in place of her popular husband, Mike Carter. What a sterling tribute to Mike, who died on May 15, with cancer, and what a most deserved honor to Joan after a lifetime of support for a great civil servant! I can’t think of a greater ... (click for more)

Sports

Smokies Edge Butter-Fingered Lookouts

Chuckie Robinson was furious. The Smokies’ DJ Wilson had sacrifice bunted Nelson Maldonado and Christopher Morel over to second and third. But when third baseman Robbie Tenerowicz made a terrible throw (one of five team errors on night), Maldonado came home. Morel followed suit, although his dash to home was a much closer play. Chattanooga catcher Chuckie Robinson applied the tag, ... (click for more)

#4 Vols Roll Over Tide, 11-0, To Advance To SEC Tournament Semifinals

No. 4 Tennessee exacted some revenge with Friday's 11-0 shutout win over Alabama and secured a spot in the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 1995. The second-seeded Vols posted their second straight run-rule victory, rolling over the Tide in seven innings. Freshman right hander Blade Tidwell threw six shutout frames while the bats exploded for 11 runs on 11 ... (click for more)


