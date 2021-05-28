Fire Destroys Stately Lookout Mountain Home Of Chris And Heather Devaney

One of Lookout Mountain’s grand old houses was destroyed by a fire Friday morning. The large stucco and stone home at 206 Morrison St. was built in 1930.

No one was injured in the blaze at the stately home owned by Chip and Heather Devaney. Chris Devaney is the former chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party. He headed the gubernatorial campaign for Bill Lee and also directed the effort by Dr. Manny Sethi to be U.S. Senator.

The cause is speculated to be an electrical fire. The night before, a plug sparked, the lights went out and the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Fire Department responded to the call. The firefighters investigated and found no hot spots before leaving.

One family member and their dogs stayed at the house Thursday night and noticed smoke this morning. So did multiple neighbors who at first believed the haze in the air to be fog until they recognized the smell of smoke and heard sirens. Friday morning five fire departments responded to help extinguish the blaze.

In addition to the Lookout Mountain, Tn., joining the effort to put out the fire, were Lookout Mountain Ga., Chattanooga, West Brow and Walker County fire departments. And neighbors gathered, all ready to help save what can be removed from the house when it can be entered and to support the family. There is expected to be a great deal of water damage on the first floor of the house.

Help from the Rossville, Ga. Fire Department arrived on the mountain Friday to be on standby in case they were needed while the town’s firefighters were occupied with the Morrison Street fire.