Chattanooga Public Library Reopening For Browsing After Being Closed Over A Year

The Chattanooga Public Library is entering "a new and exciting phase of reopening this week." Starting today (Monday), patrons can come in for book browsing at all open library locations.

Also available are public services, public computers, and appointments for the 4th Floor Makerspace, The Studio, Local History and Genealogy, and the U.S. Passport Acceptance Office.

Executive Director Corinne Hill said, “When we first closed our doors over a year ago, we knew the lack of book browsing would impact our patrons the hardest. Our staff have been incredibly innovative about delivering services virtually and through Curbside Concierge, but nothing really replaces the feeling of walking down an aisle of bookshelves.”

The Library is requiring patrons to follow a few guidelines. Masks will be required in accordance with Mayor Tim Kelly’s Executive Order 2021-17, social distancing is strongly encouraged, and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult and cannot be left unattended. A full list of guidelines can be found at chattlibrary.org/updates.

Curbside Concierge services, including curbside pickup, will still be available, as well the Library’s digital programs found at chattlibrary.org/events. All branches will also continue offering public services such as printing, copy, and notary.