Chattanooga Public Library Reopening For Browsing After Being Closed Over A Year

Monday, May 3, 2021

The Chattanooga Public Library is entering "a new and exciting phase of reopening this week."  Starting today (Monday), patrons can come in for book browsing at all open library locations.

Also available are public services, public computers, and appointments for the 4th Floor Makerspace, The Studio, Local History and Genealogy, and the U.S.

Passport Acceptance Office. 

Executive Director Corinne Hill said, “When we first closed our doors over a year ago, we knew the lack of book browsing would impact our patrons the hardest. Our staff have been incredibly innovative about delivering services virtually and through Curbside Concierge, but nothing really replaces the feeling of walking down an aisle of bookshelves.” 

The Library is requiring patrons to follow a few guidelines. Masks will be required in accordance with Mayor Tim Kelly’s Executive Order 2021-17, social distancing is strongly encouraged, and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult and cannot be left unattended. A full list of guidelines can be found at chattlibrary.org/updates

Curbside Concierge services, including curbside pickup, will still be available, as well the Library’s digital programs found at chattlibrary.org/events. All branches will also continue offering public services such as printing, copy, and notary. 


How Raquetta Dotley Went From Boone-Hysinger To A Seat On The City Council

Tupelo, Ms. Takes Direct Hit From Overnight Tornado

Walker County Arrest Report For April 26-May 2


How Raquetta Dotley Went From Boone-Hysinger To A Seat On The City Council

Newly elected City Council member Raquetta Dotley’s early life in Chattanooga included living in the Boone-Hysinger, later Harriet Tubman, housing project off Roanoke Avenue in East Chattanooga. But in just a few years, she has gone from being part of a family in slight need to someone who is ready to help lead. On March 2, she edged Ken Hays, the former chief of staff ... (click for more)

Tupelo, Ms. Takes Direct Hit From Overnight Tornado

Nearly 100,000 Mississippi residents were under a tornado emergency on Sunday night, including the city of Tupelo, as a confirmed large and destructive tornado tore through the region. Left in the wake of the night's weather was damage strewn across three communities, inflicting destruction on buildings and downing power lines. Shortly before 10 p.m. CDT, the National ... (click for more)

An Open Letter From The Founder Of The Chattanooga Technology Council

The Chattanooga Technology Council, which was founded “to connect the Chattanooga technology community to help drive economic growth across the region,” has long celebrated notable IT achievements by local employers through its TechX Awards program. This year, the Council added a new category: IT Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. While this new category sounds ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bin Laden: A True Story

It is my habit to get up every morning while it is still dark, go to my perch on the porch, and watch the birth of a new dawn. Each day holds a new promise, maybe a great possibility, and the chance “to be better.” But yesterday I hardly noticed “first dawn,” because I was so mesmerized by a new book by Admiral Bill McRaven entitled “Sea Stories.” This is not Jack London or Ernest ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce Opening Day Roster

the Chattanooga Lookouts announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2021 season. The 28-man roster led by Manager Ricky Gutierrez is composed of 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders. Of the 28 players on the roster, three are listed in the top five of MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Reds’ Prospect list. Headlining the list is the Reds’ 2019 first-round ... (click for more)

UTC's Green Earns All-Conference Track Honors, Mocs Seventh After Day 1

For immediate release Contact: Anne C. Wehunt 423.425.4618 GREEN EARNS ALL-CONFERENCE AT SOCON CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY ONE https://gomocs.com/news/2021/5/1/cross-country-track-field-green-earns-all-conference-in-10-000-meter.aspx CULLOWHEE, N.C. --- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman Lesley Green earned all-conference honors on Day One of ... (click for more)


