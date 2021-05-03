Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths And 579 New Cases
Monday, May 3, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,593.
There are 579 new cases, as that total reaches 882,074 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 61,704, which is an increase of 32 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,665 cases, up 4; 64 deaths; 252 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,238 cases, up 1; 63 deaths; 180 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,210 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,504 cases, up 4; 80 deaths; 287 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,830 cases, up 5; 229 deaths; 752 hospitalizations, up 1