 Monday, May 3, 2021 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths And 579 New Cases

Monday, May 3, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,593.

There are 579 new cases, as that total reaches 882,074 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 61,704, which is an increase of 32 from Sunday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,665 cases, up 4; 64 deaths; 252 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,238 cases, up 1; 63 deaths; 180 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,210 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,504 cases, up 4; 80 deaths; 287 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,830 cases, up 5; 229 deaths; 752 hospitalizations, up 1

May 3, 2021

Notaries Can Now Perform Marriages In Tennessee

May 3, 2021

Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths And 579 New Cases

May 3, 2021

Man, 20, Arrested After Gunshot Shatters Windows Of Another Vehicle On The Freeway


A new law provides a larger field of officiants available to couples in Tennessee seeking someone to perform their wedding ceremony. County Clerk Bill Knowles said the Legislature has enacted ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,593. There are 579 new cases, as that total reaches 882,074 ... (click for more)

A man is in custody charged with shooting at another vehicle on the freeway, and later trying to hit the passengers when they exited their SUV. Police responded to an aggravated assault on ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Notaries Can Now Perform Marriages In Tennessee

A new law provides a larger field of officiants available to couples in Tennessee seeking someone to perform their wedding ceremony. County Clerk Bill Knowles said the Legislature has enacted an amendment to the marriage law permitting notaries to perform wedding ceremonies…if they choose to. The legislation was signed by Governor Bill Lee. Mr. Knowles said, "In Hamilton ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths And 579 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,593. There are 579 new cases, as that total reaches 882,074 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 61,704, which is an increase of 32 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,665 cases, up 4; 64 ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Open Letter From The Founder Of The Chattanooga Technology Council

The Chattanooga Technology Council, which was founded “to connect the Chattanooga technology community to help drive economic growth across the region,” has long celebrated notable IT achievements by local employers through its TechX Awards program. This year, the Council added a new category: IT Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. While this new category sounds ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bin Laden: A True Story

It is my habit to get up every morning while it is still dark, go to my perch on the porch, and watch the birth of a new dawn. Each day holds a new promise, maybe a great possibility, and the chance “to be better.” But yesterday I hardly noticed “first dawn,” because I was so mesmerized by a new book by Admiral Bill McRaven entitled “Sea Stories.” This is not Jack London or Ernest ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Announce Opening Day Roster

the Chattanooga Lookouts announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2021 season. The 28-man roster led by Manager Ricky Gutierrez is composed of 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders. Of the 28 players on the roster, three are listed in the top five of MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Reds’ Prospect list. Headlining the list is the Reds’ 2019 first-round ... (click for more)

UTC's Green Earns All-Conference Track Honors, Mocs Seventh After Day 1

For immediate release Contact: Anne C. Wehunt 423.425.4618 GREEN EARNS ALL-CONFERENCE AT SOCON CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY ONE https://gomocs.com/news/2021/5/1/cross-country-track-field-green-earns-all-conference-in-10-000-meter.aspx CULLOWHEE, N.C. --- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman Lesley Green earned all-conference honors on Day One of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors