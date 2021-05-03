Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 35 More Cases; State Has 2 Deaths

Hamilton County had 35 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 44,272. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,191, which is 98 percent, and there are 590 active cases.



There are 49 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 23 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 849,436 on Monday with 436 new cases. There have been two more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,205 State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 805 people hospitalized from the virus, which is nine fewer than on Sunday.



Testing numbers are above 7.689 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 825,180, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,123 cases, up 4; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,970 cases, up 50; 149 deaths



Grundy County: 1,789 cases, up 1; 34 deaths



Marion County: 3,120 cases; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,382 cases, up 3; 25 deaths



Polk County: 2,057 cases, up 4; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,337 cases, up 2; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,692 cases, up 2; 29 deaths



Knox County: 50,489 cases, up 120; 634 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 89,143 cases, up 198; 931 deaths



Shelby County: 95,106 cases, up 354; 1,610 deaths