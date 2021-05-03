 Monday, May 3, 2021 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 35 More Cases; State Has 2 Deaths

Monday, May 3, 2021

Hamilton County had 35 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 44,272. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,191, which is 98 percent, and there are 590 active cases.

There are 49 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 23 are county residents. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 849,436 on Monday with 436 new cases. There have been two more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,205 State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 805 people hospitalized from the virus, which is nine fewer than on Sunday. 

Testing numbers are above 7.689 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 825,180, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,123 cases, up 4; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  14,970 cases, up 50; 149 deaths

Grundy County: 1,789 cases, up 1; 34 deaths

Marion County: 3,120 cases; 47 deaths

Meigs County: 1,382 cases, up 3; 25 deaths

Polk County: 2,057 cases, up 4; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,337 cases, up 2; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,692 cases, up 2; 29 deaths

Knox County: 50,489 cases, up 120; 634 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 89,143 cases, up 198; 931 deaths

Shelby County: 95,106 cases, up 354; 1,610 deaths


May 3, 2021

How Raquetta Dotley Went From Boone-Hysinger To A Seat On The City Council

May 3, 2021

Notaries Can Now Perform Marriages In Tennessee

May 3, 2021

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 35 More Cases; State Has 2 Deaths


Newly elected City Council member Raquetta Dotley’s early life in Chattanooga included living in the Boone-Hysinger, later Harriet Tubman, housing project off Roanoke Avenue in East Chattanooga. ... (click for more)

A new law provides a larger field of officiants available to couples in Tennessee seeking someone to perform their wedding ceremony. County Clerk Bill Knowles said the Legislature has enacted ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 35 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 44,272. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county. The number ... (click for more)



Breaking News

How Raquetta Dotley Went From Boone-Hysinger To A Seat On The City Council

Newly elected City Council member Raquetta Dotley’s early life in Chattanooga included living in the Boone-Hysinger, later Harriet Tubman, housing project off Roanoke Avenue in East Chattanooga. But in just a few years, she has gone from being part of a family in slight need to someone who is ready to help lead. On March 2, she edged Ken Hays, the former chief of staff ... (click for more)

Notaries Can Now Perform Marriages In Tennessee

A new law provides a larger field of officiants available to couples in Tennessee seeking someone to perform their wedding ceremony. County Clerk Bill Knowles said the Legislature has enacted an amendment to the marriage law permitting notaries to perform wedding ceremonies…if they choose to. The legislation was signed by Governor Bill Lee. Mr. Knowles said, "In Hamilton ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Open Letter From The Founder Of The Chattanooga Technology Council

The Chattanooga Technology Council, which was founded “to connect the Chattanooga technology community to help drive economic growth across the region,” has long celebrated notable IT achievements by local employers through its TechX Awards program. This year, the Council added a new category: IT Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. While this new category sounds ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bin Laden: A True Story

It is my habit to get up every morning while it is still dark, go to my perch on the porch, and watch the birth of a new dawn. Each day holds a new promise, maybe a great possibility, and the chance “to be better.” But yesterday I hardly noticed “first dawn,” because I was so mesmerized by a new book by Admiral Bill McRaven entitled “Sea Stories.” This is not Jack London or Ernest ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Announce Opening Day Roster

the Chattanooga Lookouts announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2021 season. The 28-man roster led by Manager Ricky Gutierrez is composed of 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders. Of the 28 players on the roster, three are listed in the top five of MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Reds’ Prospect list. Headlining the list is the Reds’ 2019 first-round ... (click for more)

UTC's Green Earns All-Conference Track Honors, Mocs Seventh After Day 1

For immediate release Contact: Anne C. Wehunt 423.425.4618 GREEN EARNS ALL-CONFERENCE AT SOCON CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY ONE https://gomocs.com/news/2021/5/1/cross-country-track-field-green-earns-all-conference-in-10-000-meter.aspx CULLOWHEE, N.C. --- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman Lesley Green earned all-conference honors on Day One of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors