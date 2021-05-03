Shortage Of Semiconductors Leads To Work Suspension At Chattanooga Volkswagen

Chattanooga Volkswagen will suspend production starting Friday and not resume until Tuesday due to a significant shortage of semiconductor capacities.

A VW spokesperson said the shortage "is leading to various supply bottlenecks in many industries around the world. Because of the increasing demand for consumer electronics (e.g. due to remote working arrangements) on the one hand, and the recovering automotive markets on the other, this has also led to supply bottlenecks in the automotive industry since the turn of the year.

"The result is industry-wide adaptations in automobile production.

"Based on the current forecast for electronic component availability, all production activities at Volkswagen Chattanooga will be suspended on Friday and next Monday. Operations will resume with shifts starting on Tuesday.

"All salaried, indirect, maintenance, ID.4 pre-series activities and Battery Assembly Shop teams will continue to operate as normal.