Shortage Of Semiconductors Leads To Work Suspension At Chattanooga Volkswagen

Monday, May 3, 2021

Chattanooga Volkswagen will suspend production starting Friday and not resume until Tuesday due to a significant shortage of semiconductor capacities.

 

A VW spokesperson said the shortage "is leading to various supply bottlenecks in many industries around the world. Because of the increasing demand for consumer electronics (e.g.

due to remote working arrangements) on the one hand, and the recovering automotive markets on the other, this has also led to supply bottlenecks in the automotive industry since the turn of the year.

 

"The result is industry-wide adaptations in automobile production.

 

"Based on the current forecast for electronic component availability, all production activities at Volkswagen Chattanooga will be suspended on Friday and next Monday. Operations will resume with shifts starting on Tuesday.

 

"All salaried, indirect, maintenance, ID.4 pre-series activities and Battery Assembly Shop teams will continue to operate as normal.

 


May 3, 2021

May 3, 2021

May 3, 2021

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 35 More Cases; State Has 2 Deaths


Hamilton County had 35 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 44,272. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county. The number



How Raquetta Dotley Went From Boone-Hysinger To A Seat On The City Council

Newly elected City Council member Raquetta Dotley's early life in Chattanooga included living in the Boone-Hysinger, later Harriet Tubman, housing project off Roanoke Avenue in East Chattanooga. But in just a few years, she has gone from being part of a family in slight need to someone who is ready to help lead. On March 2, she edged Ken Hays, the former chief of staff

Notaries Can Now Perform Marriages In Tennessee

A new law provides a larger field of officiants available to couples in Tennessee seeking someone to perform their wedding ceremony. County Clerk Bill Knowles said the Legislature has enacted an amendment to the marriage law permitting notaries to perform wedding ceremonies…if they choose to. The legislation was signed by Governor Bill Lee. Mr. Knowles said, "In Hamilton

An Open Letter From The Founder Of The Chattanooga Technology Council

The Chattanooga Technology Council, which was founded “to connect the Chattanooga technology community to help drive economic growth across the region,” has long celebrated notable IT achievements by local employers through its TechX Awards program. This year, the Council added a new category: IT Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. While this new category sounds ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bin Laden: A True Story

It is my habit to get up every morning while it is still dark, go to my perch on the porch, and watch the birth of a new dawn. Each day holds a new promise, maybe a great possibility, and the chance "to be better." But yesterday I hardly noticed "first dawn," because I was so mesmerized by a new book by Admiral Bill McRaven entitled "Sea Stories." This is not Jack London or Ernest

Lookouts Announce Opening Day Roster

the Chattanooga Lookouts announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2021 season. The 28-man roster led by Manager Ricky Gutierrez is composed of 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders. Of the 28 players on the roster, three are listed in the top five of MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Reds' Prospect list. Headlining the list is the Reds' 2019 first-round

UTC's Green Earns All-Conference Track Honors, Mocs Seventh After Day 1

For immediate release Contact: Anne C. Wehunt 423.425.4618 GREEN EARNS ALL-CONFERENCE AT SOCON CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY ONE https://gomocs.com/news/2021/5/1/cross-country-track-field-green-earns-all-conference-in-10-000-meter.aspx CULLOWHEE, N.C. --- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman Lesley Green earned all-conference honors on Day One of


