Police Blotter: Patten Towers Resident Exiled To Lookout Valley Drove His Wheelchair Around Dangerous Cummings Highway; Someone May Have Lived For Weeks In 8th Avenue Travel Camper

Police saw a man on Cummings Highway crossing the mountain in a motorized wheelchair. He made the trek over Cummings Highway from Chattanooga to Lookout Valley often after he was forced to relocate from Patten Towers to the Super 8 on Birmingham Highway. After getting him off of the bad area of the mountain, the officer spoke with him about not doing this anymore considering the great risks he was taking. He agreed and apologized and said he would not be crossing Cummings Highway in his wheelchair any more and would seek an alternate means.

* * *

A woman on Latimore Street called to have police present while she asked her boyfriend to leave due to an earlier argument. When police arrived the boyfriend had already left.

* * *

A business at East Martin Luther King Boulevard had the front window broken by either a small Detour sign or a brick, both of which were lying on the sidewalk outside the window. The business does have an exterior camera that may have caught the incident.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer noticed a window at Firestone on Market Street had been broken. Dispatch attempted to reach the owner but was unsuccessful.

* * *

A cashier on East 3rd Street told police a man had been in the bathroom for an hour and was refusing to leave. Another employee reported that a thin man, approximately six feet tall with a black jacket, had left the area on foot before police arrived. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the man.

* **

An anonymous caller said a man was walking around the tennis courts of Warner Park acting confused and wanted police to check on him. Police spoke with the man who said he was fine and was out for a walk and did not need any assistance.

* * *



Police were called to a disorder on North Germantown Road. When they arrived, the resident said the other person had left the scene and wished to not speak to police any further.

* * *

Police were told that a row of hedges alongside McBrien Road was damaged. It appeared that a vehicle ran off of the roadway and hit the hedges causing about 10 feet of them to uproot. There were no previous reports of an accident at this location.

* * *

A man on Sarasota Drive told police a man in a black pickup was tailgating him and then got out and yelled at him. Police spoke with the other man who said that the first man had traffic backed up on Northpoint Boulevard because he was driving 10 mph under the speed limit. The second man said that when they turned onto Hamill Road the first man "brake checked him." The second man said that when they turned onto Sarasota he pulled around the first man and got out of his vehicle. He said that he told him to either drive the speed limit or get off the road.

* * *

A woman told police she was rear-ended on Lee Highway and the other vehicle left prior to police arrival. There was no visible damage to her vehicle and she said that she does not want a police report; however, she would like this to be documented just in case the other person contacts police.

* * *

A man on Tremont Street called police to say he received a motion alert on his Ring system just past midnight, however, his system does not have camera capabilities. Later that day he noticed his bicycles had been stolen. The bicycles were located on his porch and secured to the railing with cable locks. The locks had to be cut to take the bicycles. Later that day a friend called the man to say he saw his bike at the Circle K on Dallas Road. Police reviewed camera footage and were unable to locate a positive identification of the bicycles. A picture of the bicycles and serial numbers associated with them was forwarded to CPD. The first bicycle is a bright orange Raleigh and the second bicycle is a gun metal gray Trek. Three days later one of the bicycles was found outside of the Aquarium attached to a railing with a lock. The owner was able to verify it was his bike and cut the lock off with a hatchet.

* * *

Police were called to Walmart on Gunbarrel Road because of an intoxicated woman. She was at the customer service desk attempting to reload a Walmart card. While speaking with her, officers did not see any signs of impairment that would prevent her from leaving the store. She told officers her father dropped her off at Walmart and would be the one picking her up.

* * *

A woman on Croll Court told police her vehicle was damaged on the left side but she did not see who had done the damage. She believes it was her neighbor because her neighbor's vehicle has damage on the right side near the front bumper. She said her vehicle had been parked there shortly before police arrived on scene. The neighbor said her vehicle was parked several spaces down for several hours. No one saw the vehicle being damaged. The neighbor said she has a prior incident report on the damage to her vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Mountain View Court told police she thinks someone went in her house. Police cleared the house and did not find anyone inside. She said she needs to get a new lock for her door and believes the neighbors are watching her.

* * *

Police noticed two suspicious vehicles parked in the rear parking lot of the Notre Dame High School. One of the vehicles had its headlights on and the other was occupied. Both people were sitting in one vehicle talking. The officer informed them they could not be on the property after hours. A warrant check was conducted showing no active warrants and a registration check was conducted showing both vehicles not stolen. The two people left the property without incident.

* * *

An employee at a store at 4711 Brainerd Road told police a man, roughly six foot tall with a camo jacket, came in and stole two packs of Corona beer valued at $40. The employee attempted to stop him but was unsuccessful.

* * *

Police were called to the Community Kitchen on East 11th Street where the security guard said a homeless man was causing a disorder with a woman. The man had already left before police arrived. Police asked the security guard to call back should the man return.

* * *

A homeless man and woman were loitering near the rear of Petsmart on Gunbarrel Road. Officers suggested they gather their belongings and relocate, which they did.

* * *

A woman at Mapco on Browns Ferry Road called police regarding a man in a green van who was exposing himself to people from behind the store. The woman told police she received the call but did not go outside and verify it. She said she didn't have any information about the man or victims. There were no cameras pointed to the back of the gas station or the hotel behind the address. Police told the woman that if she received any further information to call the police back.

* * *

There was an unoccupied vehicle on Shallowford Road on the ramp. The vehicle was not running but had the key in the ignition. There were multiple items of clothing in the vehicle. Police were unable to locate an owner and had the vehicle towed by S&S towing.

* * *

A staff member at 3074 Hickory Valley Road found an envelope taped to a bookshelf with an unknown white substance in it. The man said after reviewing video nothing of note was found. He said that it appeared to be chalk and turned the unknown substance over to police for disposal.

* * *

A man told police he pulled into the center turn lane on Highway 153 waiting to merge into traffic. He said that he pulled out onto the highway and a man driving a tan F-150 pulled up beside him and gave him the finger. He said he gave the man the finger back and then the other driver pulled out a gun. He said the man did not point the gun at him, just held it up and showed it to him. He said he wanted to document the incident and that the man should not have a carry permit.

* * *

Police were called to the Speedway service station on Broad Street where a store clerk said a woman dressed in all black had been asked to leave and was refusing to leave the area and was harassing customers in the parking lot. The officer tried to talk with the woman who took off running when she saw the police. The officer got in a patrol car and caught up with her on West 25th Street just before Market Street where she was running down the middle of the street. The officer told her that she was being trespassed from the Speedway. She left, walking towards the homeless camp beside Howard High School.

* * *

A man on 8th Avenue told police someone had trespassed in their travel camper, possibly with the use of a key left in the maintenance door. The key was still there. The person appeared to have lived in it for days if not weeks. It is unclear if there are any damages but someone, without the owner's knowledge or consent, stayed there. The owner said he doesn't want to press charges at this time and is waiting to see if any actual vandalism took place. Security officers in the area are having footage pulled to see if they can identify any potential suspects. The last person seen near the camper was an employee.A woman on North Hawthorne Street told police a man wearing a dark military style jacket and wave cap was standing in the street acting suspicious. Police searched the area but were unable to locate him. Police placed the residence on the watch list for two weeks.