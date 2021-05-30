 Monday, May 31, 2021 60.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

2-Year Old In House On Plumwood Road Is Hit By Stray Bullet On Saturday Evening; Condition Not Life Threatening

Sunday, May 30, 2021

A two-year old boy was shot Saturday evening on Plumwood Road.

At approximately 7:23 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a male child was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Officers learned that the incident occurred in the 3400 block of Plumwood Road and were able to locate and secure a crime scene.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Investigators learned that the child was inside a house when gunshots came through striking the child. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

May 31, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 30, 2021

Police Blotter: Patten Towers Resident Exiled To Lookout Valley Drove His Wheelchair Around Dangerous Cummings Highway; Someone May Have Lived For Weeks In 8th Avenue Travel Camper

May 30, 2021

Georgia Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 216 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAER, ASHLEY SHAREE 1851 DANA LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank FAILURE TO APPEAR --- BELL, ... (click for more)

Police saw a man on Cummings Highway crossing the mountain in a motorized wheelchair. He made the trek over Cummings Highway from Chattanooga to Lookout Valley often after he was forced to relocate ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there has been 1 additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,068. There are 216 new cases, as that total reaches 895,894 ... (click for more)



Opinion

Tennessee Redistricting: A Gerrymandering Threat - And Response (2)

The Unity Group of Chattanooga is issuing this synopsis in order to inform the community on what is one of the most pivotal aspects of our electoral and voting processes, Redistricting. According to the Tennessee Comptroller, Redistricting “refers to the delineation of boundaries for political units, such as state legislative and county commission districts.” It is paramount that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Easy Stories For A Holiday

I happen to know a big bunch of you are going to “sleep in” tomorrow, this because of Memorial Day when we celebrate our noble soldiers and Armed Forces women who gave up their tomorrows so that we might live a life each of the fallen dared for us. Tomorrow is not Veteran’s Day (Nov.11 this year) when we heartily salute those who have valiantly served our country, whereas Memorial ... (click for more)

Sports

Free Baseball: Lookouts Win In Extra Innings Again

They played a little free baseball at AT&T Field Sunday afternoon and for the second straight day, the Chattanooga Lookouts came out with wins in both games. Facing the Tennessee Smokies in the last game of a six-game stand, the Lookouts improved to 15-9 overall with the 7-6 win in 11 innings. Michael DeLeon entered the game batting .154 with no home runs and one run batted ... (click for more)

Greene Strikes Out Eight As Lookouts Walk Off The Smokies In Extra Innings

98...97...99...101. There may have been a slight chill in the Chattanooga air and gloomy clouds overhead before the game, but the cold weather was not the reason Tennessee Smokies leadoff hitter left the box shaking (his head.) Those numbers, which look like the kinds of temperatures Bill Race reads off during a July broadcast, were the speed of Hunter Greene’s first four pitches. ... (click for more)


