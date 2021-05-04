 Tuesday, May 4, 2021 66.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

Say Yes! COVD Test Chattanooga Program Offers Free, Rapid, Self-Administered Tests To Hamilton County Residents To Reduce COVID-19 Spread

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department today launched the Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge, which provides households within Chattanooga and throughout Hamilton County with access to free, rapid COVID-19 test kits that they can self-administer in the comfort of their home. Say Yes! COVID Test encourages residents to use the tests three times a week, regardless of symptoms, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy. 

 

“Free, rapid, self-administered testing will give Hamilton County residents one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, along with wearing a mask, hand washing, staying six feet away from others, and vaccination,” said Dr.

Fernando Urrego, interim health officer for the Hamilton County Health Department. “Many communities were considered, and only two were selected for this exciting opportunity. Our area can always be relied on for strong community support, so I expect that many of our households will rise to the challenge and Say Yes! COVID Test.”

 

The initiative is a cooperative effort from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and community partners, with state and local health departments connecting the opportunity to the local community. Researchers at NIH-supported University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University will work with CDC and NIH to use publicly available data to determine if the local testing efforts slowed the spread of COVID-19.

 

Rapid, self-administered testing has potential to disrupt the “silent spread” of COVID-19 that occurs when people are infected, but don’t yet have symptoms. Testing three times a week offers the best chance of identifying COVID-19 infection and isolating early. The COVID-19 test kits are provided free of charge, and the entire testing process can be managed privately at home. Tests require a quick swab inside each nostril, and results can be read in just 10 minutes. The maker of the tests, Quidel, is the same company that made the first rapid flu tests used by doctors’ offices in the United States.

Each test kit supports home testing three times a week for two household members. Individuals who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine or who have the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19, such as people working or going to school outside the home, are ideal candidates for participation, but anyone over the age of 8 is welcome to participate. The testing challenge lasts for at least a month, or until all tests are used. Test users can also choose to take part in an optional research study to complete surveys and earn up to $50 in gift cards.

Hamilton County residents can visit the websiteCovidTestChattanooga.org to order test kits for doorstep delivery or call the Hamilton County Health Department at 423-209-8383 for more information.

Test kits will also be available for pickup locally at the following locations.

·        CEMPA Community Care

·        Chattanooga Market

·        Dodson and Southside Community Health Centers

·        Hamilton County Health Department – 3rd Street

·        Junior League of Chattanooga

·        Hamilton Place Mall and Northgate Mall

·        Super Carniceria Loa

·        Ladies of Charity Thrift Store

·        LifeSpring Community Health

·        Pediatric Health Care Associates

·        Sequoyah Health Center

Visit CovidTestChattanooga.org to view days and hours of operation.

If you have questions about the Say Yes! COVID Test project, or want to find a distribution site near you, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383. To read this release in Spanish, visit the Spanish Facebook page atfacebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.


May 4, 2021

Georgia Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths, 751 New Cases

May 4, 2021

Jeff Eversole Announces His Application For Open District 9 County Commission Seat

May 4, 2021

5 In The Running Thus Far To Finish Chester Bankston Term In County Commission District 9


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,604. There are 751 new cases, as that total reaches 882,764

With the announced resignation of Hamilton County Commissioner Chester Bankston at the end of the month, local business executive Jeff Eversole has placed his name into contention to be appointed

Five people from County Commission District 9 have applied thus far in hopes of being named to finish out the term of Chester Bankston. Mr. Bankston announced that he has sold his house and



Opinion

An Open Letter From The Founder Of The Chattanooga Technology Council

The Chattanooga Technology Council, which was founded “to connect the Chattanooga technology community to help drive economic growth across the region,” has long celebrated notable IT achievements by local employers through its TechX Awards program. This year, the Council added a new category: IT Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. While this new category sounds ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bin Laden: A True Story

It is my habit to get up every morning while it is still dark, go to my perch on the porch, and watch the birth of a new dawn. Each day holds a new promise, maybe a great possibility, and the chance “to be better.” But yesterday I hardly noticed “first dawn,” because I was so mesmerized by a new book by Admiral Bill McRaven entitled “Sea Stories.” This is not Jack London or Ernest ... (click for more)

Sports

Jason Wheeler Of Harrison Takes 2nd Place In Qualifying Group B At Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour

Favorite Fishing pro Zack Birge of Blanchard, Ok., boated 15 scorable bass Monday weighing 25 pounds, 2 ounces to win the two-day Qualifying Group B round at the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Berkley Stage Two at Lake Travis Presented by Mercury event in Austin, Texas. Day 1 leader, Academy pro Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, caught a two-day total of 18 bass weighing 58-3 to end ... (click for more)

McLemore Makes Golf Week Magazine's Top 10 Courses By State

The Course at McLemore tied with Reynolds Lake Oconee as the fourth best course to play in the state of Georgia in a list provided by Golf Week magazine. The list provided the top 10 courses to play in each state. The listing also makes McLemore the highest rated course for the state north of Atlanta. With McLemore entering its second full year of operations and first season ... (click for more)


