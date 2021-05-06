Planning Staff Recommends Denial For Development In Section Of Holly Hills Hit By Tornado

The staff of the Regional Planning Agency is recommending denial for rezoning for a development on 15.8 acres at a section of Holly Hills that was hit by a tornado last year.

Paces Ferry Builders is planning 36 townhomes and 43 single-family homes.

There would be 4.6 acres of open space.

The location is the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Jenkins Road and the 7900 block of Holly Hills Drive.

The property is owned by Paces Ferry Builders, DKB College Fund, Stephan Hermann, Jeffery Armor, Yelena Lyashevskiy, Jeffery Walker, Ralph Kinnane, Michael Montieth and Overwatch Construction.

The RPA staff said, "A Planned Unit Development that features a mix of single family detached and some townhomes could be appropriate for this location and consistent with the adopted policy. However, the proposed configuration has several challenges. The reduced lot sizes do not provide any transitions to integrate into the existing, larger lots along Angie Dr. Staff has concerns about the

proposed townhouse lots labeled 19-31 on the plan because the proposal is to subdivide existing R-1 zoned lots to make new townhome lots. The existing R-1 lots might not meet the minimum lot size and setback requirements if subdivided. The plan also shows proposed lots in the floodway which may not meet federal and state regulations."

The case goes before the Planning Commission on Monday at 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.