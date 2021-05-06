Georgia reports 22 New COVID Deaths, 926 More Cases

A man suspected of stalking a woman in a Catoosa County park was captured by Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a vehicle and foot pursuit ended near Graysville Elementary School. Sheriff Gary Sisk said the woman was walking in Jack Mattox Park Thursday morning when she noticed a man unknown to her, William A. Harrison, whose actions raised her suspicions. The ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 46 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,429. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is 494 in the county. The death is reported to be a white male, age 71-80. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,363, which is 98 percent, and there are 572 active cases. There are ... (click for more)