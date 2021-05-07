 Friday, May 7, 2021 70.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Schools Announces 2 New Principals And New Leader For Harrison Bay Future Ready Center

Friday, May 7, 2021

  • David Cory

  • Phillip Greeson

  • Chris James


David Cory will be the new principal at East Ridge Elementary School. He previously served as assistant principal at Harrison Elementary School and has 20 years of experience in education. 

Prior to joining Hamilton County Schools, Mr. Cory served as a principal for nearly 10 years in California. Before he became a principal, he was an assistant principal, taught elementary school for nine years, coached basketball as well as track, and led several technology initiatives. 

Mr. Cory is passionate about motivating staff, students, and school communities to seek excellence, engage in a high-quality education, develop with integrity, and emerge as highly equipped citizens who are prepared to take on the challenges of the future.

Mr. Cory holds a bachelor’s in Business Administration from Sonoma State University and a master’s in Teaching from the University of California.

Phillip Greeson will be the new principal at Ooltewah Middle School. Previously, he served as principal at Allen Elementary School.

Mr. Greeson, a 26-year educator, began his career as a school counselor in Chattanooga City Schools. He has worked in several school districts and held a variety of positions including assistant principal, director of human resources, and director of administrative services. As principal, Mr. Greeson has led school improvement, initiated collaborative planning processes, and implemented a shared decision-making structure with staff. His accolades include the Ron Amerson Safety Award (2019) from the Georgia Education Workers Compensation Trust and the Puckett Effective Middle School Award (2016) from the Georgia Association of Middle School Principals.

Mr. Greeson earned a bachelor’s in Psychology from Berry College, and a master’s in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He also holds an EdS in Administration and Supervision from Lincoln Memorial University, and a doctorate in Leadership and Professional Practice from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Chris James will lead the Harrison Bay Future Ready Center. He previously served as principal of Brainerd High School.

Mr. James, a 16-year educator, began his career as a registrar for the School For Integrated Academics and Technologies Charter High School in Atlanta, Ga. Since then, he’s served in a variety of roles, including instructional specialist, special education teacher, and assistant principal. As an assistant principal at Fulton High School, Mr. James oversaw the health sciences career academy as well as other career and vocational learning communities.

Mr. James has been the principal of Brainerd High School since 2018, where he played an integral role in launching the school's Aviation Future Ready Institute and establishing Advanced Placement, State Dual Credit programs, and 30 industry certification opportunities.

Mr. James holds a bachelor’s in Music from Mississippi Valley State University, and a master’s in Special Education from the University of Phoenix. In 2014, he earned his EdS in Educational Administration from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Mr. James replaces Gary Kuehn, who is retiring after nearly 39 years of service with Hamilton County Schools.


