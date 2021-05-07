Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentations.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



COUNCIL OFFICE



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-3, relating to specifically holidays, to add June 19 of each year as a paid holiday of commemoration which is known as “Juneteenth Independence Day”.



PLANNING



b.

2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 04-13-2021)2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2021-0052 Alan W. Jones c/o ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6027, 6029, and 6033 Ooltewah Georgetown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2021-0052 Alan W. Jones c/o ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6027, 6029, and 6033 Ooltewah Georgetown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0052 Alan W. Jones c/o ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6027, 6029, and 6033 Ooltewah Georgetown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0051 BKY Enterprises c/o Bryan Youngblood (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 800 block of South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2021-0051 BKY Enterprises c/o Bryan Youngblood (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 800 block of South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions). (Staff Version)2021-0051 BKY Enterprises c/o Bryan Youngblood (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 800 block of South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains and Drains, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 7, Fees, Section 31-356.1.1(2), Adjustments in Quality Fee, related to water quality fee reductions.VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into an agreement with Cecilia Lueza, in substantially the form attached, for the MLK Underpass Artwork Activation Project at the 600-800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, in an amount not to exceed $90,000.00. (District 8)b. A resolution approving the acceptance and distribution of Fiscal Year 2021 - 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnership Act Funds (HOME) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and program income, all totaling approximately $3,255,472.00, as shown more fully herein below.c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor, or his designee, to accept, if awarded, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) supplemental funding, for an amount up to $500,000.00 requiring a twenty (20%) percent match from the City.d. A resolution authorizing the activation of the Open Spaces Partnership in Animation and Community Enhancement Program ("OS-PACE") to be available for use in all City of Chattanooga parks and Open Spaces for the cost of park rentals for organizations and individuals that meet the criteria set forth by Open Spaces, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.FINANCEe. A resolution authorizing the Interim City Treasurer to amend by extending Purchase Order No. 526211 to Harris Computer Systems for a four (4) month renewal period of July 1, 2021, through October 31, 2021, for the purpose of billing and collections of property tax, for an amount not to exceed $58,501.00.HUMAN RESOURCESf. A resolution authorizing a revision to the Employee Information Guide (EIG) to provide additional language for reinstatement of all employees within eleven (11) months and twenty-nine (29) days from the date of separation. This revision shall be applicable to all employees of the City within the General Pension Plan and the Fire and Police Pension Plan.A resolution authorizing a revision to the Employee Information Guide (EIG) to provide additional language for reinstatement of all employees within eleven (11) months and twenty-nine (29) days from the date of separation. This revision shall be applicable to all employees of the City within the General Pension Plan and the Fire and Police Pension Plan. (Alternate Version)INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYg. A resolution authorizing a new twelve (12) month blanket contract with a one (1) twelve (12) month optional renewal with Applications Software Technologies, LLC (AST) for continuity of current platform during implementation of cloud based SaaS, for an annual amount not to exceed $525,000.00.PLANNINGh. 2021-0054 Rocky Chambers (Abandonment of a PUD). A resolution authorizing an abandonment of a Residential Planned Unit Development located along the south line of the 8100 block of Hitchcock Road, as detailed on the attached map. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)i. 2021-0055 Rocky Chambers (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for properties located at 1516 (part) and 1526 Jenkins Road, 8090 Hitchcock Road, and the south line of the 8100 block of Hitchcock Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)POLICEj. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to apply for, and if awarded, accept the FEMA Fiscal Year 2021 Port Security Grant Program funds to be used by CPD EOD Unit to purchase two (2) x-ray machines; two (2) flat panel imagery; two (2) computer kits with tablets; two (2) tripods; and two (2) robotic x-ray frames, with a twenty-five (25%) percent City match from the EOD NRC fund, in the amount of $34,356.83, for an amount not to exceed $137,427.35.k. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) for use of the Chattanooga Police Department facilities to provide training courses for the NRC personnel and contractors, for a one (1) year period and four (4) twelve (12) month optional periods, for the life of the five (5) year contract, for an amount payable for year one (1) of $55,000.00 and the next four (4) years of $50,000.00 to the City of Chattanooga, for contract period beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2026, for a total estimated amount not to exceed $255,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksl. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3 (Final), for Hazen and Sawyer relative to Contract No. W-14-006-101, Moccasin Bend WWTP Secondary Clarifier Upgrades, a Consent Decree Project, for a decreased amount of $9,340.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $2,024,513.50. (District 1)m. A resolution to Rescind Resolution No. 30604 for the award of Contract No. R-20-017-210, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 - Shade Structures Replacement, to Lanier Plans, Inc. d/b/a Korkat of Carrolton, GA, and rebid said project. (District 4)n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), with Nabco Electric Company, Inc., for Contract No. W-20- 004-201, Storm Station 1 Replacement of Motor Control Center (MCC), for an increased amount of $11,712.95, and to release the remaining contingency amount of $41,937.05, for a revised contract amount of $548,122.95. (District 5)o. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-216, roofing repairs for Summit of Softball Ballfields Rebid, to Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, for a contract amount of $83,360.00, plus a contingency amount of $8,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $91,860.00. (District 5)p. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. E-19-011-202, blanket contract for roof inspections, repairs, and maintenance, to both vendors: (l) Potter Roofing Contractors, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN; and (2) Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, for year one (1) of a three (3) year term, in the amount of $150,000.00 annually, for use by all departments.q. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into contract #CMA 2035 with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the maintenance of State Highways within the City limits of Chattanooga for reimbursement to the City, for an amount not to exceed $424,275.30.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 18, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-3, relating to specifically holidays, to add June 19 of each year as a paid holiday of commemoration which is known as “Juneteenth Independence Day”.PLANNINGb. 2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 04-13-2021)2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0030 Benjamin Phillips (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2021-0052 Alan W. Jones c/o ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6027, 6029, and 6033 Ooltewah Georgetown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2021-0052 Alan W. Jones c/o ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6027, 6029, and 6033 Ooltewah Georgetown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0052 Alan W. Jones c/o ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6027, 6029, and 6033 Ooltewah Georgetown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0051 BKY Enterprises c/o Bryan Youngblood (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 800 block of South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)2021-0051 BKY Enterprises c/o Bryan Youngblood (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 800 block of South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions). (Staff Version)2021-0051 BKY Enterprises c/o Bryan Youngblood (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located in the 800 block of South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains and Drains, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 7, Fees, Section 31-356.1.1(2), Adjustments in Quality Fee, related to water quality fee reductions.6. Ordinances - First Reading: FINANCEa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article IV, Section 2-526 relating to the appropriation and disbursement of municipal funds to non-profit charitable and civic organizations and relating to the approval for purchasing requisitions in Section 2-547.7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution waiving the fees for use of the Miller Park pavilion, in the amount of $1,200.00 and the Miller Park lawn, in the amount of $800.00, for the ceremony of the 100th Anniversary of the Black Wall Street Massacre sponsored by the Chattanooga Black Arts Festival and Ideas to be held on Monday, May 31, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., for the total amount of $2,000.00.ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30648 authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Chattanooga Hockey, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of a portion of 1785 Reggie White Boulevard, identified as Tax Parcel No. 145K-E-001.01, for an additional term of one (1) year beginning on April 1, 2021, and ending on March 31, 2022. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Right of Entry Permit and License Agreement for playground development of Southside Community Park with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for the development of a playground at the Southside Community Park, identified as Tax Parcel No. 155M-A-001, and to accept the equipment and the installation at an approximate value of $66,889.00. (District 7)HUMAN RESOURCESd. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with Symetra to provide long-term disability insurance, group life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, FMLA leave management system, voluntary supplemental life, and voluntary short-term disability insurance, for a three (3) year term effective July 1, 2021, with an option to renew for a final two (2) year term, with the City’s portion in the amount of $230,000.00, for an estimated annual cost of $1,169,000.00.e. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with Compsych Corporation to provide Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services to eligible city employees, for a three (3) year term effective July 1, 2021, with an option to renew for a final two (2) year term, for an estimated annual cost of $42,500.00.MAYOR AND COUNCIL OFFICESf. A resolution to jointly appoint Emily O’Donnell as City Attorney by the Mayor and City Council.POLICEg. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to enter into a one (1) year blanket agreement with Leica Geosystems, Inc. to provide service repairs, updates, and warranty service for Police ScanStation equipment, for year three (3) beginning May 25, 2021, through May 24, 2022, and an annual spend limit not to exceed $40,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final) for Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon, Inc. d/b/a Barge Design Solutions, Inc. relative to Contract No. W-09-006-102, South Chickamauga Creek Pump Station Reliability Improvements Phase 2 and Spring Creek Pump Station Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for the decreased amount of $33.16, for a revised contract amount of $613,005.34. (Districts 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9)i. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30355 entitled, “A resolution authorizing payment to Santek Environmental, Inc. (Santek) for three (3) years for Bradley County or Rhea County landfill disposal of biosolid sludge and other special waste, for a total amount not to exceed $90,000.00”, and to replace with, “A resolution authorizing payment to Santek Environmental, Inc. (Santek) for Bradley County or Rhea County landfill disposal of biosolid sludge and other special waste, to renew for the second year, with one (1) year renewal remaining, for a total amount not to exceed $90,000.00 per year.”PURCHASINGj. A resolution authorizing the City Purchasing Agent to participate in an Interlocal Agreement with Sourcewell recognizing the name change from the National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) to Sourcewell on June 8, 2018, as previously approved in Resolution No. 28027 to allow the purchase of goods and services from the cooperative.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.