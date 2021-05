Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARROW, NOLA A

6674 RINGGOLD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT

---

BENSON, SUSAN DIANE

4505 HARDING PIKE NASHVILLE, 37205

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BURNS, TYLER

303 BRANCH DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BURSON, DARREN LEVONE

465 NORTH AVE ATLANTA, 303541231

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY JAMES

84 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---CURTIS, SHAWN KATO2312 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043713Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DAVIS, JOEL WATSON7024 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211747Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---EPPS, JAVONTE A1314 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/---FARMER, TSHOMBE T6931 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FINNEY, TINA LYNN8254 ELLIE PLAZA APT 22 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FORD, JASMINE DENISE1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUD USE OF CARD)---GLADNEY, ZACHARY DAMEN1604 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ----HAMMONS, JUSTIN TYLER8310 BLUE SPRUCE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HUGHES, MADELEINE GRACE105 LA PORTE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---JACKSON, JOCELYN SHEA2099 SHERWOOD RD SWANEE, 37375Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---JACKSON, TYERRENCE REJON2429 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042720Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JALEN, ROSE FRAZIER145 S MANOR DR LAFAYETTE, 70501Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV---JONES, SUMMER DAWN211 CHERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON4018 KIRKLAND AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101629Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY1607 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---LEFEVER-LEIGH, GABRIEL DREAMINGWOLF3139 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4THDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVING---MILLER, ERIC CHRISTOPHER8132 RAT ROD LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEEXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE---MOON, BRANDON LEBRON7710 ASPEN LODGE WAY APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF MARIJUANA RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYSPEEDINGPOSS OF EDIBLES FOR RESALE---MYERS, SHELLY ANN3551 PINECREST AVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR2966 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374155943Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARIS, BOBBY7522 NOASH REID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAY, PATRICIA L1704 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROBINSON, CHRISTIAN URIQUE154 GOODSON AVE APT A1 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RUTHERFORD, KESLEY MAE1821 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---SATURNINO, DENNIS R4881 TAYLOR CIR COLLEGEDALE, 373150000Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SITZ, PAUL HENRY2822 TIPPLE RD TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE7834 ROSEMARY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162449Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---This record has been expunged!,1911 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WADE, JEREMY ADAM3290 SPRING PLACE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37322Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1---WALKER, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON1045 HIGH ST CLEVELAND, 37353Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN703 MANSION CIRCLE APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)