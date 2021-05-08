 Saturday, May 8, 2021 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Home On Apison Pike Damaged By Fire On Saturday Morning

Saturday, May 8, 2021
- photo by Sally Randall, Tri-Community VFD

A home on Apison Pike suffered damages from fire on Saturday morning.

The homeowner called 911 to report the smell of heavy smoke in their home. At 8:35 a.m., the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to 10996 Apison Pike and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke from the eaves of the home.

The homeowners confirmed to firefighters that everyone was out of the house. Firefighters conducted an interior attack and found fire in the attic.

Fire officials reported heavy smoke and fire damage to the interior of this rental house. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office. Damages are undetermined at this time.

The Chattanooga Fire Department and Catoosa County Fire Department stood by at Tri-Community VFD fire stations for any additional emergency calls in their district.

- photo by Sally Randall, Tri-Community VFD

May 8, 2021

Whitfield County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 27 New Deaths

May 8, 2021

Family's Dog Saved From House Fire Saturday Morning On North Hawthorne Street

May 8, 2021

Home On Apison Pike Damaged By Fire On Saturday Morning


Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there are 27 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,702. There are7614 new cases, as that total reaches 885,869 ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a family’s dog as they tackled a house fire Saturday morning. The call came at 11:21 a.m. and companies were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of North ... (click for more)

A home on Apison Pike suffered damages from fire on Saturday morning. The homeowner called 911 to report the smell of heavy smoke in their home. At 8:35 a.m., the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Family's Dog Saved From House Fire Saturday Morning On North Hawthorne Street

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a family’s dog as they tackled a house fire Saturday morning. The call came at 11:21 a.m. and companies were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street. Smoke was visible on arrival and crews made entry through the front door. They quickly attacked the fire and had it extinguished within five minutes. No was home ... (click for more)

Home On Apison Pike Damaged By Fire On Saturday Morning

A home on Apison Pike suffered damages from fire on Saturday morning. The homeowner called 911 to report the smell of heavy smoke in their home. At 8:35 a.m., the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to 10996 Apison Pike and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke from the eaves of the home. The homeowners confirmed to firefighters that everyone was out ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

The best giggle came this week when Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher – feeling his oats -- told a bunch of Aggie boosters he promised he would beat Nick Saban while Nick was still coaching football at Alabama. The media wags could hardly wait for Saban’s reaction and his calm two-word reply was so classic it is still being chiseled in granite somewhere: “In golf?” This ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Rally But Lose Thriller to Trash Pandas

here. here.Mike Trout may be the best player in baseball, but the Lookouts 2,550 fans probably left AT&T field believing the best player of his generation might soon have competition in centerfield. The Trash Panda’s Orlando Martinez looked like 2001 Barry Bonds reincarnated against Chattanooga and sent three towering shots over the rightfield wall in a game that also featured ... (click for more)

Lookouts, Trash Pandas Split Doubleheader

The Lookouts are three games into their season and the celebration of baseball being back at AT&T Field continues. While fireworks weren’t scheduled Chattanooga and the visiting Trash Pandas managed to give the fans in attendance for Thursday night’s doubleheader a bit of snap, crackle and pop with a bit of fizzle for both teams that ended in a split and the first-ever win in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors