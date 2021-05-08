Home On Apison Pike Damaged By Fire On Saturday Morning

A home on Apison Pike suffered damages from fire on Saturday morning.

The homeowner called 911 to report the smell of heavy smoke in their home. At 8:35 a.m., the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to 10996 Apison Pike and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke from the eaves of the home.



The homeowners confirmed to firefighters that everyone was out of the house. Firefighters conducted an interior attack and found fire in the attic.



Fire officials reported heavy smoke and fire damage to the interior of this rental house. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office. Damages are undetermined at this time.



The Chattanooga Fire Department and Catoosa County Fire Department stood by at Tri-Community VFD fire stations for any additional emergency calls in their district.



