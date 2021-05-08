Man, 27, Injured In Shooting At Cheddar's Restaurant Parking Lot

A man, 27, was injured in a shooting in the parking lot at Cheddar's Restaurant on Gunbarrel Road on Saturday.

At approximately 1:43 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the parking lot at 2014 Gunbarrel Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

It was stated to investigators that the victim and suspect were seen together prior to the shooting. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.It was stated to investigators that the victim and suspect were seen together prior to the shooting.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.