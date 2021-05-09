2 Longtime City IDB Board Members Are Leaving Panel

Two longtime members of the city Industrial Development Board (IDB) are stepping down.

Skip Ireland, the current chairman, said he is moving to Florida.

James Miller, the former chairman, said he is dealing with health issues.

Also, the City Council recently approved two new members to the IDB, which is being expanded from seven to nine members so that each council member will have one selection. They are Gordon Parker and Patrick Sharpley.

Mr.

Parker was nominated by Darrin Ledford and Mr. Sharpley by Raquetta Dotley.

Council members Ken Smith and Chip Henderson said they will name picks later.