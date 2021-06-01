Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 50 More Cases; Tennessee Has 10 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 50 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 45,170. There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is now 501 in the county. It was reported that the deaths were one male and one female, one 51-60 years old and one 71-80 years old. The numbers were last updated on Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,383, which is 98 percent, and there are 286 active cases.



There are 31 patients hospitalized and nine in Intensive Care Units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. There are 11 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 863,004 on Tuesday with 118 new cases. There have been 10 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,456 State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 471 people hospitalized from the virus, which is no change from Friday. Testing numbers are above 7.986 million across the state.



