 Tuesday, June 1, 2021 74.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


John Anthony Smith: Huge Meat Producer Is Latest To Be Under Attack From Cyber Villains

Tuesday, June 1, 2021
John Anthony Smith
John Anthony Smith

(John Anthony Smith, president of the fast-growing Conversant Group on the Southside, advises on Internet security after recent attacks by cyber gangs - first on a U.S. pipeline company and now a huge beef producer.)

 Just weeks after attackers shut down Colonial Pipeline, JBS, the second largest meat producer of beef, pork, and chicken in the U.S., is experiencing disrupted production due to a recent ransomware attack.

 


Unfortunately, the world has changed and threat actors are far more sophisticated than they once were.  In many cases, the capabilities of the threat actors are outpacing those of the defenders.  Conversant Group regularly aids companies, like JBS, in recovery from ransomware and other types of cyber events.  It absolutely breaks my heart to see companies and their customers suffer from these heinous crimes.  

A JBS shutdown, even for one day, would be equivalent to the loss of 25 percent of the U.S.’s beef processing capacity.  Any necessary shutdown, or delayed production, will result in increased prices.  While the threat actors get rich, their actions compound suffering for low income communities.

It seems, based on public statements, that JBS has protected its ability to recover; however, the ability to recover still, often, doesn’t translate to instant or rapid recovery.  We, at Conversant Group, are devoted to defending companies from these types of crimes, and our hope is to save as many as possible from this suffering.  Defense is always less expensive than recovery.  
 
Our prayers are with the IT and third party recovery and forensics teams as they work endlessly to get their systems back online.  We know, first hand, the toll the recovery from these events take on the IT staff involved.  We are sure there are many people not sleeping tonight while they put this environment back together.

As business leaders, we must evolve our defenses and continually attempt to outpace the attackers.

 

* * *

 

John Anthony Smith can be reached at:

423-305-7890

 

 

 

 

John.Smith@conversantgroup.com

1513 Cowart Street

Chattanooga, TN 37408


June 2, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Reporting To Probation Is 3 Sheets To The Wind; Pair Uses Citigo For Garbage Dump

June 1, 2021

Lewis Faces Child Sex Charge In Chattanooga Federal Court

June 1, 2021

6 Men Arrested, Charged In Monroe County Human Trafficking Operation


Police were called to TN Probation and Parole due to a possible intoxicated person who was reporting for their monthly meeting. A man showed up smelling like an intoxicant. The officer evaluated ... (click for more)

Federal authorities have obtained an indictment for Eric Daniel Lewis, 37, on child sex charges. He is charged with engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18. Authorities ... (click for more)

A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Sweetwater Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 10th Judicial District Drug & ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Reporting To Probation Is 3 Sheets To The Wind; Pair Uses Citigo For Garbage Dump

Police were called to TN Probation and Parole due to a possible intoxicated person who was reporting for their monthly meeting. A man showed up smelling like an intoxicant. The officer evaluated the man and determined he wasn't a danger to himself or others and he was released after his meeting. He is currently homeless and he said he stays in a tent near the Chattanooga Convention ... (click for more)

Lewis Faces Child Sex Charge In Chattanooga Federal Court

Federal authorities have obtained an indictment for Eric Daniel Lewis, 37, on child sex charges. He is charged with engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18. Authorities said it occurred on May 6. Lewis, who is from Trion, Ga., is 6'8" tall. Records show he had a sex crime conviction in February 2014 and was on the Sex Offender Registry. (click for more)

Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This June

I can never remember having to water outdoor plants in May so here’s hoping we’ll get some rain later this week. But listen to me talk! My rhododendron blossoms have never been as pretty as I take my monthly stroll through the garden and the magnolia trees are beginning to pop their beautiful white blooms so it’s the grass that you can tell really needs water. Then again, the soil ... (click for more)

Sports

Cathy McIntire, Pat Snyder Atop CWGA Leader Board At Brown Acres

There was a two-way tie for first in Chattanooga Women's Golf Association play on Tuesday at Brown Acres. Cathy McIntire and Pat Snyder were atop the leader board. Pat Snyder There was a five-way tie for 2nd at 72. They included Rosalie Basten, Betsy Caldwell, Kilbrey Fowler, Sue Anne Tinker and Kathy Vaughn. Low Gross at 82 included Kilbrey Fowler, Sue Anne Tinker ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Running Up Hills Of Riverview, And Back And Forth To Knoxville

On Monday, which was also Memorial Day, I took part in the Chattanooga Chase, a roughly 5-mile/8K race through the hills of Riverview. Although both my age and waistline size are a few numbers above those of the typically serious runner, I still gave it the old college try and crossed the finish line in just over 58 minutes. For the record, I finished 438th out of 513 runners. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors