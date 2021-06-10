 Thursday, June 10, 2021 78.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Mayor Tim Kelly Announces Open Office Hours

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Thursday announced that he will hold open office hours to meet directly with constituents, and will make his staff available for one-on-one meetings.

Conversations with constituents will serve as guideposts for the mayor’s budgeting process in August, and will help Mayor Kelly deploy the city’s limited resources more effectively by prioritizing Chattanooga's growing needs, officials said.

“As we grapple with how to tackle the problems faced by our residents, it’s vital that we engage with constituents as early and often as possible,” Mayor Kelly said. “From paying first responders a competitive wage to ensuring that we have the resources to fill potholes, Chattanoogans should have a say in how we triage the obstacles facing our city.”

Appointments must be made ahead of time, either using an online portal at www.cha.city/openoffice or by calling 423-643-7814. Constituents must choose their preferred 30-minute time slots, as well as provide their full name, address, best phone number, email and reason for meeting.

The Mayor’s Open Office Hours will be held on June 25 at the Brainerd Recreational Center on 1010 N. Moore Road between 12:30-5 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet Mayor Kelly and participate in a one-on-one meeting with a member of his staff by appointment.

Slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and a member of the mayor’s staff will personally contact each constituent prior to the event to confirm their participation.



Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Joan Carter Sworn In To Late Husband's House District 29 Post After County Commission Appointment


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, BRIAN RAYBURN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- ... (click for more)

The County Commission voted in Joan Carter, the late Mike Carter’s widow, as his interim replacement as House District 29’s representative. Commissioner Sabrena Smedley nominated Ms. Carter after ... (click for more)



Hire New Police Chief From Within - And Response (2)

This will be the first of many questionable decisions in what I anticipate will be an agonizing four years of Tim Kelly‘s liberal tenure. One thing I have learned in the span of my life is that hiring from within when seeking a qualified applicant for an important job like police chief is the best way for a candidate to hit the ground running. Hiring from outside is almost always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sethi Wants Term Limits

Manny Sethi, the son of immigrants from India, had no experience whatsoever in 2020 when he, a 42-year-old, challenged Bill Hagerty to replace a retiring Lamar Alexander as a Senator from Tennessee. He had little chance as the state’s Republican Party pick. A close knit and entangled group of ancients, the statewide conservatives had Donald Trump’s decree that after years of cronyism, ... (click for more)

Lookouts Explode Late To Bury Pensacola, 16-3

Independence Day is still a few weeks away, but the Chattanooga Lookouts decided to celebrate a little early. Facing the Southern League’s South Division-leading Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the second game of the six-game series at AT&T Field Wednesday night, the Lookouts enjoyed season highs in hits (20) and runs scored (16) as they snapped a two-game losing streak with a 16-1 ... (click for more)

1 of 9,113 Blue Wahoos Wallop Lookouts 9-3 - Game Called in 7th Because of Rain

Lookouts catcher Chuckie Robinson was standing on first after a nice single into right. Trailing by seven runs, he wanted to be a spark for his team and tried to show off his speed. But instead of taking second, the opposing pitcher made a quick throw to first and picked Robinson off before he even had a chance to really make a break down the basepaths. It was that kind of night ... (click for more)


