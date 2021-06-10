Large North Chattanooga Apartment Complex Sells For $41,695,000

Chattanooga apartment complexes continue to get more valuable. Or at least the prices go way up.

A large North Chattanooga apartment complex that sold for $31 million in 2019 has now sold for $41,695,000.

The sale of the Riverview Grande Apartments at 700 Mansion Circle was from 700 Mansion Circle Llcto to Dominion Clemson Llc, Dominion Hixson Llc, Dominion Wellspring Johnson City Llc, Doinion Riverview North Llc).

The complex at one time was known as the Mansion Hill Apartments.

It sits on 12 acres and has 183,262 square feet.

The complex was built in 1972.

At the time of the sale in 2019, officials said there had been $3 million in new renovations and units include hardwood-style flooring, upgraded appliances, re-styled countertops and new lighting décor.

The clubhouse is in a former hilltop mansion and includes a billiards room, conference center, media room, and a bridal and dressing room.