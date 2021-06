Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 5 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2 More Deaths

Hamilton County had five new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,272. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 504 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,598, which is 98 percent, and there are 170 active cases.

There are 25 patients hospitalized and nine in Intensive Care Units. There are seven Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 864,945 on Thursday with 362 new cases. There have been two more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,496, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 336 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 13 fewer than on Wednesday. Testing numbers are above 8.058 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 849,855, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,192 cases; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,238 cases, up 3; 153 deaths



Grundy County: 1,797 cases, down 1; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,173 cases, up 5; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,414 cases; 25 deaths



Polk County: 2,110 cases, up 1; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 4,384 cases, up 1; 74 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,741 cases, up 1; 29 deaths



Knox County: 51,764 cases, up 23; 642 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 90,320 cases, up 14; 953 deaths



Shelby County: 98,004 cases, up 13; 1,668 deaths, down 2