Walker And Whitfield Counties Each Have 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 27 More Deaths
Friday, June 11, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 27 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,282.
There are 357 new cases, as that total reaches 898,990 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,312, which is an increase of 68 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,882 cases, down 3; 65 deaths; 262 hospitalizations, down 1
Chattooga County: 2,261 cases, up 3; 66 deaths; 184 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,251 cases, down 3; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,738 cases, down 2; 82 deaths, up 1; 294 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,978 cases, up 7; 232 deaths, up 1; 782 hospitalizations, up 1