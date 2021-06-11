 Friday, June 11, 2021 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Greg Vital, Hoyt Samples, D'Angelo Jelks Pick Up For House District 29 Race

Friday, June 11, 2021

Businessman Greg Vital, who lost a squeaker of a race to Todd Gardenhire for state Senate in 2012, has picked up papers to run as a Republican for House District 29.

Attorney Hoyt Samples also picked up to run on the GOP side.

D'Angelo Jelks is a Democratic candidate.

The County Commission has appointed Joan Carter to serve until the election. She is the widow of Mike Carter, who held the post since 2012.

The special election for House District 29 with feature a primary on July 27 and general election on Sept. 14.

There will be two weeks of early voting if one than one candidate qualifies for one of the parties.


Garber School To Be Transferred For Use As Construction Workforce Center

County Schools Plan To Hire Nine More School Safety Officers

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


The long closed Mary Ann Garber School will be transferred to the county government for use as a Construction Workforce Center. The County School Board is being asked to approve the transfer.

The County Schools plan to hire an additional nine School Safety Officers using funds from a School Safety Grant and money that had been set aside for School Resource Officers.

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentations.



Garber School To Be Transferred For Use As Construction Workforce Center

The long closed Mary Ann Garber School will be transferred to the county government for use as a Construction Workforce Center. The County School Board is being asked to approve the transfer. The CWC is "to provide vocational training in the construction industry to students in Hamilton County - both from the county schools and Chattanooga State." (click for more)

County Schools Plan To Hire Nine More School Safety Officers

The County Schools plan to hire an additional nine School Safety Officers using funds from a School Safety Grant and money that had been set aside for School Resource Officers. Supt. Bryan Johnson said school officials had met with Sheriff Jim Hammond who said the latter funds would not be requested for SROs. County Commissioner David Sharpe is recommending that some $3.2 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Marsha Blackburn Should Focus On Finding Compromise On The Infrastructure Bill - And Response (2)

Marsha seems obsessed with Dr. Fauci. Does it always have to be about her? I wish it was more about us. If it was more about us, instead of Marsha, she would be hard at work finding compromise on the federal infrastructure bill. No other city in the nation would benefit more from the infrastructure bill than Chattanooga. But Marsha has never read the bill and does not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Can Any Forget?

It was noted by the national media – and me – earlier this week when President Joe Biden failed to salute one the greatest days in America’s history. D-Day, the June 6th attack at Normandy, France, was celebrated on Sunday and what I believe was the first time in about 80 years the hard-fought triumph over evil was ignored by The White House. As I watch more and more of the ‘woke’ ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Center Stage Belongs To Baseball At UT Right Now

The parallels between Tennessee’s baseball team and the 1995 squad are striking. To reach this point, both teams performed the mandatory act of reviving dormant programs. Like before, a young, aggressive coach is manning the helm. Lindsey Nelson Stadium, which filled up during the ’95 postseason, will be packed again this weekend when the Vols host LSU in a Super Regional, ... (click for more)

Back To Earth: Lookouts Fall To Pensacola, 5-2

What a difference a day makes. Less than 24 hours after the Chattanooga Lookouts had season highs with 16 runs and 20 hits, the reality of Southern League baseball came crashing back to earth. Facing the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the third of a six-game home stand, the Lookouts scored 14 less runs with 13 less hits and it wasn’t enough as the Southern Division-leading team ... (click for more)


