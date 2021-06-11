Greg Vital, Hoyt Samples, D'Angelo Jelks Pick Up For House District 29 Race

Businessman Greg Vital, who lost a squeaker of a race to Todd Gardenhire for state Senate in 2012, has picked up papers to run as a Republican for House District 29.

Attorney Hoyt Samples also picked up to run on the GOP side.

D'Angelo Jelks is a Democratic candidate.

The County Commission has appointed Joan Carter to serve until the election. She is the widow of Mike Carter, who held the post since 2012.

The special election for House District 29 with feature a primary on July 27 and general election on Sept. 14.

There will be two weeks of early voting if one than one candidate qualifies for one of the parties.