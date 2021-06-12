Police Blotter: Bag Of Loot Winds Up Leaned Against Cheddar's; Convenient Dump Site Found In St. Elmo

The general manager of Cheddar's on Gunbarrel Road called police to pick up suspected stolen property found outside of the restaurant. The general manager said he found merchandise in duffel bags left outside. The merchandise appears to have come from Walmart or another store. Multiple knives, silverware, cutlery, and beard/hair trimmers were found in the bags left by the business. These items were turned into CPD Property until an owner is discovered.

A man on Ashford Villa Circle said sometime during the night someone broke into his 2015 Mustang and stole his wallet and the contents of it. He said that the car was locked, but found no damage. He does not know how entry was made.

A woman on Hixson Pike said she last saw her car around 8 p.m. the night before and it was parked in the lot at her apartment. The vehicle stayed there overnight and the next morning about 7:10 a.m., she discovered that both the glove box and console had been emptied out and about $4 in change had been taken from her change holder. She said the car must not have been locked when she parked it because there was no damage.

A man on Talley Road said that during the early morning someone entered his 2015 Chevy Cruise and stole his firearm and his wallet. He said the firearm is a Smith & Wesson 40 cal semi automatic pistol.

A woman on Mark Lane said FedEx delivered a package to her front porch that contained a $100 gift card for Golden Corral and a $50 gift card for O'Charley's. She said that she arrived home that afternoon and there was no package on her porch. She believes it was stolen.

Police spoke with the principal of at a local school over the phone and she said a note had been intercepted between a girl and her boyfriend. The note said "I'm Pregnant." The principal asked the girl if she was really pregnant and she said she was not. The principal wanted the incident documented and she contacted CPS and filed a report.

The manager of Red Lobster on Bams Drive said a man was walking around the restaurant pulling on door handles trying to get into the business at 11 a.m. The officer spoke with the man who said he was homeless and has a gift card to the restaurant. He said he was trying to go eat but did not know the restaurant did not open until 11:30 a.m.

Police responded to a broken down car at the intersection of Market and Houston Street that was unoccupied. It was a traffic hazard impeding the flow of cars so police called for a wrecker and A-1 Towing responded.

Police were called to 13th Avenue on a report of shots fired. They found no evidence to prove any firearm-related crime happened and didn't find any spent casings. However, officers recovered a stolen vehicle for East Ridge in that same area.

A woman said she was driving north on Hixson Pike when a heavy gust of wind blew an umbrella from Ankar Hoagies, causing it to collide with the side of her car. There was a minimal scratch on the driver door.



A man on Greenway View Drive said he was in a verbal altercation with a Subway employee inside the Walmart. He said the employee was cursing at him and yelling. The officer spoke with the store manager at Walmart who said the Subway employee was causing a disorder and disrupting the peace inside the store. The store manager wanted the Subway employee to leave, but the officer was unable to make him because the Subway was leased property. The officer spoke with the Subway employee who said he was in a verbal disorder with the customer. The officer told the Subway employee if he needed someone removed from the Subway property that he needed to call the police in the future and not try to handle it himself. The store manager at Walmart said this has been an ongoing issue with the Subway employee. The officer told the Subway employee this will be his final warning for being disorderly within the Subway and Walmart business.

A police investigator and other narcotic investigators conducted a search warrant for room 213 at the Moxy Hotel at 1220 King St. The search warrant was established with evidence found on Jones Street.

A man on Brainerd Road said someone broke out the glass door at the front of the abandoned service station store. He said a renovation of the location was scheduled in the near future. No suspect information or evidence was located.

Police received an anonymous complaint about illegal dumping on Florida Street. A man there said he was clearing the property for a woman and she instructed him to dump the organic material at the end of the cul-de-sac on city property. The officer spoke with the woman who verified his statements. The officer told her this wasn't legal. She said she would have the material returned to her property and would notify 311 to pick up the debris.