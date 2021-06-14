Greg Vital Announces Bid To Represent Tennessee’s House District 29

Hamilton County businessman Greg Vital announced Monday his bid to represent Tennessee’s House District 29 in the General Assembly.

He said, “Our community lost a dear friend and community leader in Mike Carter. We are so fortunate Joan is carrying Mike's torch through this interim.

"As a resident of the Ooltewah-Georgetown area for 50 years, I know what's important to the people of Hamilton County. The Chattanooga area is where I built my business and planted my roots because of the Christian conservative values that make Hamilton County a place where the American Dream comes true - and I want to keep it that way.