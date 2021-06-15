Signal Council Debating Which City Workers To Get Share Of $2.3 Million Of COVID Money

Signal Mountain will be receiving $2.3 million in federal grants for COVID-19 relief. There are restrictions for how the money can be used and Mayor Charles Poss led the discussion at the June 14 council meeting about ways the town can spend it. He told the other board members that if it is not used properly, the money will have to be paid back so it will be important to determine eligibility and to document the process to determine its use carefully.

Some allowed uses are to invest in water and sewer infrastructure and premium pay for essential workers involved with health and safety relating to the pandemic, and who have or will bear the greatest health risks due to the virus. How to determine which employees are eligible for the “hazard pay” raised the most questions. The document which delineates how the grants can be used varies throughout, leaving it open to interpretation, it was stated.

Council member Dan Landrum argued for immediate payment for all, and City Manager Boyd Veal understood the document to allow bonus payments for all employees who worked from the office because they kept the city running. The rest of the council, based on communication with the state of Tennessee comptroller’s office, favored a more careful approach. They believed that not everyone in the departments that continued to work is eligible and that if payments went to employees who did not qualify, the city might have to pay the money back.

Mayor Poss said the first thing needed will be to determine who actually is eligible and then check with other towns to learn how they are interpreting the information. He asked City Manager Veal to contact the state comptroller’s office to get their opinion of which employees qualify for the bonuses. Both the town manager and town attorney Harry Cash will do research focusing on who is eligible. Even though it might take time, said the mayor, "We need to get it right the first time."

The council passed a temporary continuation budget while working on the new budget for 2021-2022. Because of property reassessments this year, the town will receive a certified tax rate which will adjust the rate so that Signal Mountain will not see an increase in tax revenue due to the higher values. The new budget is expected to be passed in August.

The Humane Educational Society will be providing animal control services for Signal Mountain. The council approved a contract with HES for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 for the amount of $9,900 to be paid in monthly installments of $825.

An audit contract for town accounts was also approved for Johnson, Murphey and Wright for the year of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The cost of the work is not to exceed $27,220.

A list of questions is being compiled in preparation for a charrette on Rainbow Lake. Mr. Veal said the focus of the problems concerning the park has been on parking and traffic, but he would also like to see what other concerns the council may have, such as long-term maintenance. The questions will be used in an online survey which will create the foundation to design the charette.

The town has received two qualified applicants for administrative hearing officer which may be voted on at the next council meeting. Until the position is filled, the council approved using an administrative law judge for any case that is pressing.

In Council member Andrew Gardner’s update from the rec board, he said that the improvements being made to Marion and Driver Fields should be finished before the end of June. After laying the sod, however, there is the possibility that it cannot be used until fall to make sure the grass is healthy. He also said many residents have complimented the town staff for the new swimming pool deck resurfacing.

There will be a Fourth of July parade this year that will be held on July 5, said the city manager. This is the same day as the Lion’s Club barbeque. There will be no fireworks, however, a casualty of COVID.

On June 26 the grand reopening at the MACC will be held from 4-8 p.m. There will be entertainment and food trucks available.