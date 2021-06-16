City Sees 26.3% Rise In Single-Stream Recycling Costs

City officials said there will be a 26.3 percent rise in the cost of single-stream recycling.

Westrock Converting LLC said the increase is due to "material difference in source separated volume per ton processing fee for all residential single-stream recycling materials."

Brent Goldberg, city chief of staff, said he was told that garbage and other materials are being put into recycle bins and clogging up machines that aim to separate recyclable items.

He also said there has been a change in some recyclable markets.

Mr. Goldberg said the city will be examining the recycling program for possible improvements.