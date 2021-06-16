 Wednesday, June 16, 2021 79.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Felon Who Was Selling Guns At Highway 58 Store Gets 57 Months In Federal Prison

Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Clinton Paul Wilborn
Clinton Paul Wilborn

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to 57 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon selling guns.

Clinton Paul Wilborn, 47, appeared before Judge Curtis L. Collier. 

Wilborn earlier pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.           

In April 2019, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Chattanooga Police Department Gun Team responded to Discount Depot located at 6308 Highway 58 following reports that the store operator was a convicted felon and illegally selling firearms from the business.

Following a search of the premises, investigators recovered a large amount of assorted ammunition, firearm magazines, and 14 firearms - including rifles, shotguns, and pistols - hidden in various locations on the property. One of the firearms was stolen.

During an interview with an ATF Special Agent, Wilborn, the store operator, admitted to possessing the firearms and said he knew it was illegal to possess firearms due to his status as a convicted felon.         

"This successful prosecution is the direct result of collaboration between federal and local law enforcement, "said Acting United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. "We value these relationships and look forward to continuing to work with our law enforcement partners to combat the illegal possession of firearms in the Eastern District of Tennessee."

“It is imperative to keep firearms out of the hands of convicted felons and to prevent the sale of illegal firearms.  ATF will continue to work in conjunction with and support local law enforcement agencies to prosecute those individuals who illegally possess and sell firearms,” said Terry M. Jones, Resident Agent in Charge of ATF Chattanooga Field Office.

Chattanooga Chief of Police David Roddy said, “The dedicated teamwork by Chattanooga Police investigators and our partners with the ATF and United States Attorney's Office has resulted, yet again, in the successful removal of crime guns and a criminal in Chattanooga. By working together, these law enforcement professionals have taken guns out of circulation and prevented a Wilborn from furthering the spread of gun violence.”

Special Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Brown represented the United States. He is a Special Assistant City Attorney with the Chattanooga Police Department assigned to the United States Attorney’s Office to prosecute violations of federal firearm and drug laws.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a comprehensive national strategy that creates local partnerships with law enforcement agencies to effectively enforce existing gun laws.


Man Who Was Shot In Home Invasion Is Arrested Himself After He Asks Return Of Gun, $13,845 Cash, Cellphone; Does Not Ask To Get Pound Of Marijuana Back

June 16, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

June 16, 2021

Taylor Evans, 30, Arrested For Burglary In Bradley County


A man who was shot in a home invasion last October has been arrested himself after he filed a motion demanding the return of his gun, $13,845 in cash and cell phone found during the investigation. ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 06/16/2021 1 WALKER, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON POSSESSION ... (click for more)

BCSO Property Crimes detectives have taken Taylor Evans, 30, into custody on charges related to a burglary in the Pleasant Grove Community. On June 7, 2021, the BSCO responded to a burglary ... (click for more)



Man Who Was Shot In Home Invasion Is Arrested Himself After He Asks Return Of Gun, $13,845 Cash, Cellphone; Does Not Ask To Get Pound Of Marijuana Back

A man who was shot in a home invasion last October has been arrested himself after he filed a motion demanding the return of his gun, $13,845 in cash and cell phone found during the investigation. He did not seek the return of his pound of marijuana. Jazon Hayes, 25, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for resale and possession of a firearm during a felony. ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 06/16/2021 1 WALKER, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 06/16/2021 True Bills: 311612 1 LAFERRY, ZACHERY DAVID CRIMINAL SIMULATION 06/16/2021 311611 1 AUTRY, CLAY PATRICK CRIMINAL SIMULATION 06/16/2021 311613 1 AUTRY, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Say No To Smaller Lots - And Response (2)

Say no to Hamilton County Planning Commission's recommendation on smaller lot sizes. There are good reasons to maintain the lot sizes in Hamilton County to the current standards and they outweigh the reasons for it. Builders claim it will make new homes more affordable, but I seriously doubt that. The builders and developers proposals are to create more buildable lots so they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Pledge Allegiance…

If the Town of Lookout Mountain had not displayed long rows of American flags on both sides of Scenic Highway, the fact Monday was a national holiday would have escaped me. And this from a kid that began every day at the mountain’s elementary school by standing – with my classmates beside our desks -- and saying with reverence, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States ... (click for more)

Sports

5 Vols Named To ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Teams

The Tennessee baseball program had five players earn ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region honors, as voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and released by the organization on Wednesday. Junior right-handed pitcher Chad Dallas , junior third baseman Jake Rucker and senior shortstop Liam Spence were named First Team Southeast All-Region, while junior ... (click for more)

Joseph Dycus: NL MVP Race Comes Down to Three Candidates

Ronald Acuna being a MVP candidate isn’t exactly a new concept. Had he not lost some 15 games because of injury from last season, he most-likely would have been a finalist for the award alongside teammate Freddie Freeman. This year, he has been arguably the most exciting player in the sport. Acuna was on-fire to start the season and has slightly tapered off average-wise, but has ... (click for more)


